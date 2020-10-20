WWE Rumor Roundup - John Cena's canceled WrestleMania match revealed, Big revelation on Otis' masked character, Retired Hall of Famer challenged and more - 19th October 2020

Today's edition of the WWE Rumor Roundup features a few names that have not been seen on WWE TV for a long time.

Big stories about John Cena, The Undertaker, and Charlotte Flair have been discussed in today's lineup.

Details about the nixed matches for John Cena and The Undertaker have now come to light. The Queen signed a big contract with a sports agency outside WWE.

Elsewhere, a SmackDown Superstar challenged a WWE Hall of Famer to come out of retirement for a huge match.

Following RAW, an incredible observation about Otis' new masked character has also been highlighted by the fans.

Here is the latest edition of the WWE Rumor Roundup:

#5 WWE canceled matches for John Cena and The Undertaker

Elias, who recently returned to WWE TV on RAW, sat down with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated for an interview.

The Drifter revealed that the original plan was for him to have a single match against John Cena at WrestleMania 36. The plan was also to have a faceoff with The Undertaker on the next night on RAW. WWE reportedly wanted Elias vs. The Undertaker at the Saudi Arabia show, but the plan never came to fruition.

Elias explained that the idea was to have a three-year angle between him and John Cena. Elias, who had segments with John Cena at WrestleMania 34 and 35, was scheduled to finally have a match against the 16-time World Champion at the 36th edition of the Show of Shows.

Here's what Elias revealed about the WWE original plans:

"New Orleans, I'm in the mix with John and the Undertaker. The next year, I'm in there with John and the Undertaker again—John at WrestleMania, the Undertaker the night next on Raw. I was supposed to go on and face the Undertaker at the show in Saudi Arabia. That never ended up happening because of Goldberg, but that was supposed to be my match. The year after was supposed to be myself against John Cena at WrestleMania in a three-year running story. Things obviously changed, and that didn't end up happening."