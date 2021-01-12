WWE Rumor Roundup: John Cena vs 4-time 24/7 Champion? How Drew McIntyre may have contracted COVID-19; 4 Superstars infected; Major return to help Charlotte- 12th January 2020

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE Rumor Roundup, where we try and bring the biggest rumors and stories related to WWE from the day. In today's edition, this article will take a look at the unfortunate COVID-19 outbreak within WWE.

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre has absent on RAW this week as he had contracted Coronavirus. However, as per reports, he is not the only Superstar with the infection and three other WWE Superstars are riding in the same boat as him.

This article will also take a look at how Drew McIntyre has been doing and the possibility of how he contracted the infection. This article will also talk about a possible big return that may happen soon on WWE RAW.

So without further ado, let us dive in and take a look at the big stories from WWE today:

#5 4-time 24/7 Champion EC3 wants a match against WWE legend John Cena

Former WWE Superstar and 4-time 24/7 Champion EC3 recently spoke to WrestleTalk. The former IMPACT World Champion talked about the Superstars in the world of pro-wrestling that he would want to have a dream match against.

Some of the names mentioned by EC3 were Jon Moxley, MJF, and Ethan Page. However, the former NXT Superstar also stated that he feels that a feud between him and John Cena would be something special.

EC3 stated that he believed there are a lot of similarities between John Cena and him which could help build a great narrative.

''Cena probably would be my top pick, because that’s another guy, but you know he’s making real movies now so, that’s cool. With him, I see a lot of similarities with him and me, and there’s differences, like I got to know him personally a little bit. But at the same time, he was kind of on that bubble at one point, but then it all switched for him, and he took off to become one of the biggest names of all time.

EC3 further stated that while he was in a similar bubble himself once, it did not work out for him the way it did for John Cena. While EC3 may not be a part of WWE right now, there is still a chance that we may see him back in the company down the road.

EC3 should've been the inaugural NXT North American champion imo😐 pic.twitter.com/vVZrnwcD9h — 𝓞 || 𝓑𝓵𝓲𝓼𝓼𝓯𝓾𝓵 𝓒𝓵𝓪𝔂𝓶𝓸𝓻𝓮💖⚔ (@BlissfulClaymor) July 22, 2020

Would you like to see a match between EC3 and John Cena? Tell us in the comments section!