WWE Rumor Roundup: Legendary superstar hints at big return, Kevin Owens criticised for backstage behaviour, WrestleMania 37 surprise, Why Jericho quit- 8th April 2021

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE Rumor Roundup where we bring the biggest rumors and stories from the world of WWE to you. With WrestleMania 37 just days away, the hype is high for what the biggest night of the year could have in store for the WWE Universe.

WrestleMania 37 will be a two-night event and some big matches such as Roman Reigns vs Edge vs Daniel Bryan, Bobby Lashley vs Drew McIntyre and Sasha Banks vs Bianca Belair will be taking place.

Speaking of WrestleMania, we will discuss how a WrestleMania match led to a multi-time World Champion deciding to leave the WWE. We will also take a look at a possible surprise at WrestleMania, why Kevin Owens' backstage behavior was considered a problem, and much more.

So without further ado, let's dive in and take a look at some of the biggest stories from the world of WWE:

#5 WWE icon Booker T wants to return for a match against Lance Storm

While speaking on his podcast, Hall of Fame, WWE icon Booker T hinted that he wouldn't mind returning for a match against former WWE Superstar Lance Storm. Booker T said he would want something special with Lance Storm in 2021 as he believes the Candanian Superstar has still got it:

''If I had to pick someone that I think has still got it, that could still go out and think very, very quick, it'd be Lance Storm. We still got unfinished business, the World Heavyweight Championship in WCW, and actually Lance Storm had all the other titles and he was trying to collect one more, that was the Heavyweight Championship.''

Lance Storm has not only worked as an on-screen talent but also as a backstage producer. Though Booker T is a regular on WWE television, it has been a long time since he has had a match in WWE.

