WWE Rumor Roundup: Longest-reigning champion gets a surprising name change, Big update on John Cena's return, Plans for top star

Today's roundup is packed with reports about multiple top stars, including the status of 16-time world champion John Cena with the company and his return plans. WWE has reportedly changed the ring names of two top stars as well. Finally, we have a report on the current plans for the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

#3 Big update on John Cena's current status with WWE and return plans

16-time world champion John Cena last wrestled for WWE at SummerSlam 2021 in a losing effort to Roman Reigns. Brad Shephard has now reported that Cena is expected to be back in late June this year.

"I spoke with a source in WWE today, and they told me John Cena is expected back in late-June of this year. I don’t have a more specific time frame or the creative plan yet, but I do know he’ll be showing his face."

Another report from Ringside News further claimed that Cena is "always on call" for a return to the company and has several more years left on his contract. A source went as far as to tell them that if either Roman Reigns or Brock Lesnar got injured or tested positive for COVID-19 at the last moment, the company could've called Cena for the main event of WrestleMania 38.

#2 Current plans for Roman Reigns' title run

Speaking of the main event of WrestleMania 38, Roman Reigns defeated Brock Lesnar to become the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. According to a report by Ringside News, there are no plans for Reigns to lose his titles anytime soon. However, they added that there are no guarantees of anything as the company hasn't planned his opponents yet.

"Unless Roman has something in writing guaranteeing he’ll be champion for a length of time, there are no guarantees. Just no plans otherwise, right now, today."

Ultimately, it's up to Vince McMahon to decide how long The Tribal Chief will hold the world titles. Reigns is heavily rumored to face WWE legend The Rock at WrestleMania 39 next year. The dream feud and match between the two real-life cousins is something fans have been waiting to see for quite some time now. However, whether the company will keep the titles on Reigns for another year is to be seen.

#1 Two top stars get surprising new in-ring names

Kay Lee Ray will now be known as Alba Fyre and Kacy Catanzaro will be known as Katana Chance. More WWE name changes have been confirmed by @PWInsidercom Kay Lee Ray will now be known as Alba Fyre and Kacy Catanzaro will be known as Katana Chance. More WWE name changes have been confirmed by @PWInsidercom.Kay Lee Ray will now be known as Alba Fyre and Kacy Catanzaro will be known as Katana Chance. https://t.co/pSKqo5n5KI

Several WWE Superstars have recently undergone a change in their in-ring names. This is allegedly because Vince McMahon doesn't want the stars to use their real names or the ring names that they used on the independent circuit. The latest addition to this list, according to a report by PWInsider, are NXT stars Kacy Catanzaro and Kay Lee Ray, who will now go by the new ring names of Katana Chance and Alba Fyre, respectively.

"PWInsider.com has confirmed the following new names for NXT stars: Former American Ninja Warrior star Kacy Catanzaro will be going forward under the ring name Katana Chance. Former NXT UK Women's Champion Kay Lee Ray is now known as Alba Fyre."

Kay Lee Ray is the longest-reigning NXT UK Women's Champion of all time and is touted by many as a future megastar on the company's main roster. As for Kacy Catanzaro, she is famously known for her outstanding performances in the American Ninja Warrior before becoming a professional wrestler.

