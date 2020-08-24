WWE gave fans a memorable SummerSlam this year. While the fans were not physically present in the crowd, the WWE ThunderDome made up for it with fans joining the show virtually. The event saw some spectacular action and interesting surprises as well.

We got a new Universal Champion, Roman Reigns' return and a new RAW Women's Champion at the show.

With that said, welcome to the daily WWE Rumor Roundup where we try and bring the latest stories and rumors for you. As you may expect, today's edition will be SummerSlam heavy and we will talk about a lot of the fallouts being planned after SummerSlam.

#5 Major character change planned for Roman Reigns after WWE return

Roman Reigns finally returned to WWE after a lengthy absence to destroy The Fiend and Braun Strowman after their main-event match at SummerSlam. The Big Dog visibly had a new attitude. This wasn't the smiling and friendly Roman Reigns WWE was used to, but rather a vicious and venomous person.

WrestlingNews.co have reported that Vince McMahon wants Roman Reigns to become edgier now after his return.

So, what is next? WrestlingNews.co was told that Vince McMahon wants Reigns to have an “edge” to him and what they are doing now with him is what was originally planned for WrestleMania 36 and beyond but those plans were put on hold when Reigns went home because of COVID-19 concerns.

Roman Reigns made his return wearing a t-shirt that said 'Wreck Everything and Leave'. Fans have wanted a change in Roman Reigns' character for a long time now as the Mr. Nice Guy gimmick just wasn't working for the former WWE Champion.

Hopefully, Reigns will get a new lease of life with a new gimmick and be able to win over the fans. A feud between Roman Reigns and The Fiend looks imminent now.