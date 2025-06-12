WWE Rumor Roundup: Major legend's retirement match happening sooner than expected, Huge reunion to take place after over 677 days? (12th June, 2025)

Welcome to today's edition of the WWE Rumor Roundup, where we bring you all the biggest and most important news from the rumor mill of the sports entertainment juggernaut.

This week, we have huge reports on a retirement match that's set to happen sooner than expected, a huge reunion that could occur after nearly two full years, a big update on huge plans after SummerSlam 2025, as well as some important notes on the shocking announcement of CM Punk wrestling in Saudi Arabia.

So, without going much further, let's get right into it:

#4. Goldberg's return and WWE retirement happening sooner than expected?

From Bad Blood 2024 (Picture Courtesy: WWE.com)

It seems to be a matter of when, not if, Goldberg will return to WWE. He made it clear that after being frustrated over stalled talks, his retirement match has been set up, and rumors say he could face Gunther. He did, however, provide an update stating that he suffered numerous injuries during training. Incidentally, Gunther just became the World Heavyweight Champion.

According to a report from BodySlam.net, the plan is for Goldberg to return on the June 16th episode of RAW. This means that we may not see Jey Uso run it back with Gunther on RAW (and we'll get to that very soon), but instead, we could be seeing the Gunther-Goldberg feud happen sooner than expected.

One has to wonder whether it's being planned for Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia or the upcoming Saturday Night's Main Event next month. The decision to book it as a main event match might be crucial, and this is where SNME seems to have a good role. Many assume that NoC will be headlined by John Cena vs CM Punk in their last clash ever.

#2. Plans for Jey Uso after losing the World Heavyweight Championship

Speaking of Jey Uso, many have been wondering what lies ahead for the former World Champion after his devastating loss to Gunther on RAW. Now, without a title, he is in an odd position.

According to Cory Hays of BodySlam.net, there are rumblings that Jey Uso could be reuniting with his brother Jimmy in the near future. This will be a huge reunion after over 677 days. Hays stated:

"There were rumblings that WWE was looking to pair The Usos back together sometime this year and with Jey dropping the World Heavyweight Championship it’s looking like that could be the direction. The question is how does WWE get them back together in a story on TV."

It's going to be interesting to see how the potential Usos reunion is handled nearly 700 days after they last broke up. A lot has happened since then, and Jey Uso, in particular, has become a massive star. The idea of them reuniting might seem hard to imagine. However, what it will likely do is open the door for some dream matches, like against The Lucha Brothers when their inevitable reunion happens.

#2. Update on when WWE is planning to have the Draft

The Draft has not taken place this year, which is unusual as it's normally a big part of the post-WrestleMania calendar, offering a fresh start for many superstars, as well as fans who want to see new feuds and storylines.

According to a report, once again from BodySlam, there are plans to hold the WWE Draft later than the usually-scheduled post-WrestleMania period. It may not be in October as well, as we've seen a few times in the early 2020s.

Instead, the report stated that WWE is considering hosting the Draft after the two-night SummerSlam event this year. There is no word on whether it's going to be handled differently or not.

#1. An important note on CM Punk's upcoming trip to Saudi Arabia

One last time (Picture Courtesy: WWE.com)

Some online fans have been questioning CM Punk's decision to wrestle in Saudi Arabia, especially after he expressed his feelings about superstars going there a few years ago. It's well known that the checks the superstars receive for performing in Saudi Arabia are more lucrative than other shows.

According to Dave Meltzer on the Wrestling Observer Radio, CM Punk did, in fact, have the pull (i.e, backstage power) to say no to a match in Saudi Arabia. However, based on his previous comments, where he insinuated that he was open to visiting Saudi Arabia, it seems he had known for a while that he had backtracked on his previous comments.

Interestingly, it was reported that upon Punk's return to the sports entertainment juggernaut, he spoke to The Miz face-to-face and quashed any previous issues.

Either way, the last time is now for John Cena and CM Punk, and just like Backlash 2025, we will see a rivalry that defined two careers come to a permanent end. Only one man can win.

