WWE Rumor Roundup: Major match set for Elimination Chamber next month, Huge plans were in store for Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns vs. The Rock still happening

Brock Lesnar was reportedly set to return to WWE at Royal Rumble and participate in the men's battle royal match. However, in light of recent allegations against Vince McMahon and others, the star was pulled from the event.

#1. Brock Lesnar was set to face Dominik Mysterio at WWE Elimination Chamber

WWE reportedly had a singles match against Dominik Mysterio in mind for Brock Lesnar at Elimination Chamber. The Beast Incarnate was replaced by Bron Breakker – who was eliminated by Dirty Dom – in the men's Royal Rumble match.

According to a new report, Brock Lesnar was scheduled to be thrown over the top rope by the Judgment Day member to set up a singles match at Elimination Chamber.

There is still no word on when and if the former Universal Champion will return to action. It is unlikely that the planned match against Dominik Mysterio will take place.

#2. The Rock vs Roman Reigns still happening

Cody Rhodes won the Men's Royal Rumble match and did not take long to reveal that he would be going after Roman Reigns once again. Many wondered what this meant for the Tribal Chief's highly anticipated match against The Rock.

As per a recent report, the dream bout is still in the cards. However, the exact timeline is unknown at this time. The Brahma Bull previously talked about being a long-game player, and thus, Roman Reigns may have to wait a while before colliding with his cousin.

#3. Women's Elimination Chamber match set to take place next month

WWE is set to head to Perth, Australia, next month for the Elimination Chamber PLE. The show is bound to feature multi-man and woman Elimination Chamber matches, and a new report has confirmed the same.

According to PWInsider, multiple women will compete inside the unforgiving structure to win a chance at Rhea Ripley's title. Liv Morgan and Becky Lynch are two of the names speculated to be in the bout.

Bayley recently won the Women's Royal Rumble match to earn a title shot at WrestleMania 40. However, with the story that has been playing out between Damage CTRL, it is expected that she will challenge Iyo Sky for the WWE Women's Championship at the event.

