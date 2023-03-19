WWE Rumor Roundup: Major name fired, Triple H's big plan involving Roman Reigns by SummerSlam, Update on former world champion's return

Welcome to the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's daily Rumor Roundup, where we look at numerous stories from the world of WWE.

Triple H has fixed many things in WWE since taking over the creative duties from Vince McMahon. He is now reportedly working on fixing the "final mess" of Mr. McMahon by SummerSlam, which could also involve Roman Reigns. We have an update on a former world champion's return status. Additionally, a long-time name is no longer with the company and has seemingly been fired.

Let's dive straight into the daily Rumor Roundup. Be sure to comment down and let us know your thoughts and reactions on the same.

#3 Triple H reportedly working to fix Vince McMahon's 'final mess'

Triple H took over as the head of WWE's creative last year after Vince McMahon stepped down from the role following a series of allegations. The Game has since done a great job - bringing back several released stars, booking intriguing storylines, and giving underutilized talents a chance to shine.

According to a recent report from WrestleVotes via GiveMeSport, Triple H is now working to fix Vince McMahon's "final mess" of unifying both world titles. The report states that he plans to have the two titles separated by SummerSlam later this year.

"This is the final mess, and you really can call it a mess. This is the final obstacle and the new team is working to overcome that. There was never a plan when Roman Reigns won the titles a year ago. Triple H was handed this mess, By SummerSlam, there's gonna be two titles."

The WWE and Universal Championships were unified last year at WrestleMania 38 when Roman Reigns defeated Brock Lesnar in the main event. The Tribal Chief has since held on to both the titles as the Undisputed Universal Champion across both RAW and SmackDown. It is to be seen who and when dethrones him or splits the titles.

#2 Major update on former WWE Champion's status with the company

14-time world champion in WWE, Randy Orton, has been out of action for over ten months now, recovering from a back injury.

According to a recent report from PWInsider, there have been some internal rumblings about Randy Orton's WWE return. The report also notes that there had been no discussions about him for some time.

“There's been some rumblings about Randy Orton internally within the last week or so, where there hadn't been any discussion about him internally in some time.”

Randy Orton last competed on an episode of Friday Night SmackDown in May 2022. He teamed up with Matt Riddle to take on The Usos in a "winner takes all" match for the RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Championships. RK-Bro lost the bout, and Orton was then attacked by The Bloodline.

#1 Veteran name no longer with the company, reportedly fired

One of Bray Wyatt's closest collaborators and long-time WWE writer Nick Manfredini is no longer with the company. Fightful Select reported that Nick, who joined the company way back in 2010, left the company earlier this year.

It should be noted that Nick Manfredini played a major part in creating Bray Wyatt's intriguing Firefly Fun House segments.

Ringside News has given an update on this report stating that Nick Manfredini did not quit his job but was fired from the company instead. The outlet further added that it was not a "budget cut" situation.

A current Champion in WWE just challenged Stone Cold Steve Austin. More details right here.

Poll : Do you think Roman Reigns will drop his titles at WrestleMania 39? Yes No 0 votes