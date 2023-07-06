WWE Rumor Roundup: Major name set to leave the company after big match, Plan changed for Brock Lesnar, Details regarding major return

Welcome to the latest edition of the daily WWE Rumor Roundup, where we aim to bring you the most prominent rumors and updates from the world of sports entertainment. In today's edition, we will examine some exciting stories revolving around top names like Ronda Rousey, John Cena, and Brock Lesnar.

The Baddest Woman on the Planet, Ronda Rousey, lost the Women's Tag Team Titles at Money in the Bank after she was attacked by her own partner Shayna Baszler during their match against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. In an unexpected turn, The Queen of Spades attacked her long-time friend. Let's find out the reason for this betrayal and what it means for Rousey's future:

#3. Ronda Rousey set to leave WWE after putting over Shayna Baszler

On Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer confirmed the presence of a "hard out" clause in Ronda Rousey's WWE contract. According to reliable sources, the former Women's Champion has already notified WWE about her upcoming departure, indicating that she will be leaving the company prior to WrestleMania next year.

''The thing was, and I don't know the date, and it might be SummerSlam, and it might be a little bit after. But the deal is that Ronda has a hard out. She gave a date. This is my last date,'' said Meltzer

The veteran journalist also stated that the original plans were to have a Shayna Baszler vs Ronda Rousey match at WrestleMania next year. However, due to Rousey's ''hard out,'' the company had to rush the plan. Rousey wanted to put Baszler over before she left WWE.

#2. Plan changed for Brock Lesnar

Initially, reports indicated that Brock Lesnar's comeback was scheduled for WWE Money in the Bank. However, WRKD Wrestling now reveals that plans were changed before the event even took place. Within WWE, there was a sentiment that Lesnar's return would lose its impact, considering the already anticipated comebacks of Drew McIntyre and John Cena.

"Plans had changed before Money In The Bank, with McIntyre and Cena returning, the thought process was that Brock’s return would be diminished after multiple other surprises in the evening."

The Beast Incarnate returned to WWE on RAW this week, going after his arch-rival Cody Rhodes again. The American Nightmare had issued a challenge to Lesnar after he lost at Night of Champions. However, Lesnar did not accept immediately, but his actions on RAW made it clear that the two men will battle once more.

#1. Details regarding John Cena's return at Money in the Bank

The Greatest of All Time, John Cena, returned for the first time since WrestleMania 39 when he made a surprise appearance at MITB. Cena teased a future WrestleMania taking place in London before he was interrupted by Grayson Waller. Though many fans believed that a feud between the two men is being set up, that is not the case.

Fightful Select has released a recent report stating that John Cena's appearance at Money in the Bank was intended as a one-time occurrence, without any immediate future storylines planned for him. However, the report mentioned the possibility of things changing if Cena's schedule becomes available in the future. The company expressed great satisfaction with Cena's performance at the London event.

Poll : Should Ronda Rousey leave WWE? Yes No 0 votes