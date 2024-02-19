WWE Rumor Roundup: Major star set to miss WrestleMania XL after suffering an injury recently, Update on Drew McIntyre, Plans for The Rock

Welcome to the latest edition of WWE Rumor Roundup. In today's piece, we will cover exciting gossip revolving around The Rock and Drew McIntyre, among others.

Drew McIntyre has cemented himself as the top heel on RAW. While the Scottish Warrior is one of the most prominent names on WWE programming currently, his contract status is still up in the air.

In other news, a top SmackDown star recently suffered an injury and is set to be out for a long time. Let's check it out and more in today's Rumor Roundup.

#3. Drew McIntyre WWE contract update

It has been noted in the past that Drew McIntyre's current contract is set to expire somewhere around WrestleMania XL. However, according to a recent report, the star's current deal will extend past The Show of Shows as WWE has added some injury and inactivity time to his contract.

Expand Tweet

There is still no confirmation of the two parties coming to an agreement over a new contract. However, there is optimism that the Scottish Warrior will stay with the global juggernaut.

#2. The Rock is not expected to wrestle Triple H at WrestleMania XL

With Cody Rhodes choosing Roman Reigns as his WrestleMania 40 opponent, it is still unclear who The Rock will face at the Showcase of Immortals. The Brahman Bull has already confirmed that he will make his in-ring return at the event. However, there is still no word on his opponent.

There were speculations that The Rock could end up facing Triple H at the Show of Shows this year after the Game took a shot at the former on SmackDown. However, a report from PWInsider has made it clear that the two will not collide.

Expand Tweet

#3. Shotzi expected to be out for a long time after suffering an injury

Shotzi took on Lyra Valkyria for the NXT Women's Championship on this past Tuesday’s NXT tapings for next week’s show. However, the match had to be stopped mid-way after the challenger suffered a knee injury.

Expand Tweet

Fightful Select provided an update on the star's status, noting that according to their sources, Shotzi is expected to be out for a "significant amount of time." Needless to say, the SmackDown star will end up missing WrestleMania this year.