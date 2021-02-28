WWE Rumor Roundup - Major WrestleMania match accidentally advertised, Another popular Superstar joining AEW? Vince McMahon stops backstage argument - 27th February 2021

Welcome back to the latest edition of SK Wrestling's daily WWE Rumor Roundup. Fastlane is the final PPV stop before WrestleMania 37, and WWE is currently making sure that all the top storylines for the Shows of Shows are built up well.

Two matches have been confirmed for WrestleMania 37, and both are from the SmackDown brand. WWE also accidentally advertised a Goldberg match for WrestleMania during the recent Blue brand episode.

Vince McMahon was also reportedly not favoring an interesting idea that is being considered for 'Mania. Big Show's AEW signing has also given rise to speculation that more familiar faces could be on their way to Tony Khan's promotion. It has now been confirmed that AEW is indeed interested in signing a popular former WWE Superstar.

An update regarding the backstage reactions to The Undertaker's 'soft' comments has also been covered in today's lineup.

#5. WWE accidentally advertises Goldberg for a WrestleMania match

As noted above, WWE has confirmed two matches for WrestleMania 37. Edge picked Roman Reigns as his WrestleMania opponent, and the marquee showdown will be for the Universal Championship.

However, an interesting line was spotted during the latest SmackDown broadcast. Apollo Crews was shown backstage, and the following line flashed on the screen:

Advertisement

"Still to come LIVE on SmackDown: Roman Reigns vs. Goldberg WrestleMania Continues."

Screenshots of the moment quickly circulated all across the internet, and Goldberg was unsurprisingly briefly trending during SmackDown. Is WWE actually teasing a Reigns vs. Goldberg match, or was it a production botch?

The safe bet would be the latter, as WWE has already announced The Tribal Chief's WrestleMania 37 match.

Idk what's weirder, the strange text about Roman v. Goldberg that just trails off or the fact that I think Apollo Crews sees it too #Smackdown pic.twitter.com/BdXfiH2Kbq — KEWL Wrestleposting (@kewlposting) February 27, 2021

Advertisement

Goldberg was originally scheduled to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 36, but the match fell through due to Reigns' unplanned hiatus.

WWE still has the Fastlane PPV and many episodes of SmackDown to go before WrestleMania. Fans should ideally expect many twists from the WWE's end. WrestleVotes had reported in January that Goldberg was one of the legends who was almost locked in to wrestle at WrestleMania.

Once a decision was made to run the 2 night card for Mania, the creative team started working on “bigger” ideas. Thought is WWE now needs 4 MAJOR matches, 2 per show. That probably requires outside assistance from big names. Cena & Goldberg nearly locks. Rock unlikely. Taker TBD. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) January 22, 2021

Goldberg's last appearance was at the Royal Rumble PPV, where he put over Drew McIntyre.