WWE Rumor Roundup: Massive first-time-ever match against big name could happen for Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania, No plans to make top superstar the World Champion 

In today's edition, we will take a look at some interesting rumors revolving around top names like Brock Lesnar, Cody Rhodes, and Vince McMahon.

The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes has been out of action for a couple of months due to a torn pectoral muscle. He returned to WrestleMania 38 and was getting a major push when he had to be sidelined due to injury.

So, did Vince McMahon have any plans to make him the WWE Universal Champion?

#3. Vince McMahon's plans for Cody Rhodes

Fightful Select have reported that their sources stated that Vince McMahon did not have any 'solidified plans' for Rhodes to become the WWE or Universal Champion.

However, most people assumed that it would happen eventually. However, he was injured before that and has been on the shelf. He is expected to return by Royal Rumble.

It was believed that the company had 'firm plans' for a title change, and many believed that it could have been Rhodes, however, Fightful Select stated that Vince McMahon was 'all aboard' for Reigns to become a double champion and have a dominant run with the titles. He never pitched any ideas to take the titles off Reigns.

#2. Plans for Brock Lesnar to face Daniel Cormier

Former UFC Heavyweight Champion Daniel Cormier is all set to be the special guest referee for Seth Rolins vs Matt Riddle's Fight Pit match at Extreme Rules. However, that might not be the only appearance he makes for WWE in the near future.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer said there is a chance he will face Brock Lesnar:

"Daniel will never go full-time, I'm sure he will never do full-time WWE wrestling, but would he do a match at WrestleMania? I could see it. Would he do it with Lesnar? I could see it. He's a big wrestling fan; he might wanna do it."

Daniel Cormier is a legend in the world of MMA and has been vocal about his intesrt in pro-wrestling. However, a full-time career in WWE at the age of 43 looks doubtful. However, a major match against former UFC star Brock Lesnar could be a huge attraction for a WrestleMania match.

#1. Potential plans for Charlotte Flair's WWE return

The Queen Charlotte Flair has been out of action since losing to Ronda Rousey in an I Quit match in May. She has taken a sabbatical in order to get married to Andrade El Idolo. However, reports have suggested that the former Women's Champion is ready for a return. Here is what PWInsider stated:

"When asked about her next move in WWE, Flair stated that she was keeping her eye on Bianca Belair and the Raw Women's Championship, hinting at that as a future program when she returns to the ring."

While Flair was a SmackDown superstar before she went on leave, it looks like she will likely return to RAW. It will not be the first time Flair will get a pass straight to the title picture when she returns.

However, the program will have to be changed if Bayley beats Belair to become the new RAW Women's Champion at Extreme Rules.

