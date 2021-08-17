WWE Rumor Roundup - Massive SummerSlam match to be removed, Details on failed attempt to buy a top company, Big news on Ric Flair's status after release (16th August 2021)

We welcome you to another edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's daily WWE Rumor Roundup, and today's top story revolves around the status of a SummerSlam match.

There is significant concern backstage regarding a SummerSlam title bout being removed from the match card by the company.

Charlotte Flair recently also missed a WWE event, and the reason behind her absence and several other backstage notes have now been revealed.

Details of WWE's failed attempts to purchase another established wrestling company have also come to light and been covered in the roundup.

Will WWE have a counter-reaction to CM Punk's reported AEW debut? We have an update on what fans should expect from the WWE during SummerSlam weekend, which is also rumored to have Punk's monumental return to wrestling.

On that note, here is the latest WWE Rumor Roundup:

#5 Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair's WWE SummerSlam match is in jeopardy

Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair missed the WWE live events over the weekend, and it was stated that the superstars could not appear at the shows due to 'unforeseen circumstances.'

While the exact reason behind the sudden absence of the SmackDown stars wasn't disclosed, PWInsider stated that sources within WWE are legitimately concerned over the match's status.

In time you'll learn this is about yoU pic.twitter.com/gbcZV8J39G — Mercedes Varnado (@SashaBanksWWE) August 15, 2021

Based on all the backstage talk, WWE could remove Belair's scheduled SmackDown Women's title match against Banks from the SummerSlam lineup. Here's what PWInsider's report revealed:

Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair missed a second WWE live event today in Columbia, SC. After missing yesterday in Charlotte, NC, WWE again announced that the two competitors would not appear today due to to "unforeseen circumstances." PWInsider.com has spoken with several sources inside the company who expressed concern their announced match will not take place at Summerslam this weekend, but there is nothing confirmed in that regard.

Belair and Banks were slated to wrestle at the WWE Supershows on Saturday and Sunday, but the stars failed to show up as advertised.

SummerSlam will take place on August 21st, and we should get an update regarding the match on the final SmackDown before the pay-per-view.

