WWE Rumor Roundup: Megastar done with the company and might not return, Violent match being planned for Finn Balor and 5-time Intercontinental Champion

Edge has been out of action since The Judgment Day took him down following his 'I Quit' match against Finn Balor. The group also attacked his wife Beth Phoenix.

While the Hall of Famer may be off TV for now, there are plans to renew the rivalry between him and Finn Balor once he returns.

#3 Hell in a Cell match planned for Edge and Finn Balor

WrestlingNews.co has stated that WWE is planning a major match between the five-time IC Champion Edge and Finn Balor. They said that it will likely be a Hell in a Cell match and could take place at Royal Rumble 2023. The Rated-R Superstar has not been seen since October after he lost the 'I Quit' match to Finn Balor.

"WrestlingNews.co is told that the Edge vs. Balor match will be a gimmick match and right now it's looking like a Hell in a Cell match."

This will be the first Hell in a Cell match to take place outside of the PLE of the same name. Rumors have suggested that Triple H will end HIAC as a dedicated PLE and the match will take place on the basis of storylines and feuds instead of a fixed time.

#2 Goldberg done with WWE?

Despite rumors of Goldberg having one match remaining on his contract, the WWE Hall of Famer may be done with the company for now. As per Fightful Select, Goldberg's current contract is set to expire by the end of the year and there are no matches left on it. The report also stated that WWE and Goldberg have not signed a new contract.

The former Universal Champion was last seen in action against Roman Reigns at the Elimination Chamber earlier this year. Before that, he had secured a win over Bobby Lashley in 2021 in what was called one of his best matches in recent times. At the age of 55, it is unlikely that Goldberg will go for a multi-match-a-year routine even if he does return to the company.

#1 Major hint at Cody Rhodes' return

There have been plenty of rumors lately hinting that The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes will return soon. The expectation is that he will resume his old feud against Seth Rollins when he comes back. As per Fightful Select, Rhodes was spotted in Los Angeles filming a 2K commercial, which has further fueled speculation that he will soon be back.

His original return timeline suggested that he would be back at the Royal Rumble. However, it is believed that his comeback might be pushed forward. His last match in WWE was when he faced Rollins inside Hell in a Cell despite a torn pectoral muscle. Dave Meltzer stated that while WWE considered having him face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39, it is not likely to happen.

