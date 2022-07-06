WWE Rumor Roundup: Megastar in talks to make a huge return, Ronda Rousey's backstage demands, top superstar calling his own shots with the company

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE Rumor Roundup, where we bring you the biggest rumors and updates from the world of sports entertainment. In today's edition, we will take a look at rumors related to top names like Ronda Rousey, Tyson Fury, and Seth Rollins.

Ronda Rousey lost her SmackDown Women's Championship to Liv Morgan at the Money in the Bank premium live event last week. After The Baddest Woman On The Planet beat Natalya, Morgan came out and cashed in her MITB contract, and the two women even embraced after the match.

While that indicated that they might be cordial with each other, rumors suggest that WWE is planning on having a match between Rousey and Morgan at SummerSlam.

#3 Ronda Rousey allegedly wanted to lose the SmackDown Women's Championship

As per Ronda Rousey's personal photographer, she never wanted or asked to be the Women's Champion. She also 'demanded' that the most passionate superstar on the roster defeat her to take the championship. A post on her photographer's social media stated:

"Respect to Ronda Rousey, who never wanted or asked to be champion... And demanded that the most passionate pro wrestler be awarded the most prestigious title in our industry... #respect."

Rousey lost the title to Morgan but was still protected as she was selling a leg injury. With rumors about Rousey facing Morgan at SummerSlam, there is a feeling that the former WrestleMania main-eventer may turn heel.

#2 Tyson Fury in talks to return to WWE

Givemesport has reported that Tyson Fury might be headed back to Vince McMahon's company. The legendary boxer was last seen in WWE in 2019 when he competed in a match against Braun Strowman at Crown Jewel. He had another tag team match against B-Team on SmackDown the same year, with Strowman as his tag team partner.

''GiveMeSport has been told that Tyson Fury is in talks with WWE over a potential return this summer by sources close to the boxer. Nothing concrete yet, but discussions for September's Clash at the Castle UK PPV", tweeted Louis Dangoor''

Drew McIntyre and Tyson Fury have been trading shots on social media for quite a while now. The Scottish Warrior has been vocal about how much he wants to face Fury at WWE's Clash at the Castle. Fury himself has stated that he wants to return and 'knock' McIntyre for his comments.

#1 Logan Paul calling his own shots in the company

YouTube sensation Logan Paul recently signed a deal with WWE. He will face his former tag tea partner The Miz at SummerSlam this year. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer reported that Paul has specifically asked to be a babyface upon his return. He is the one calling the shots during his dealings with WWE.

The boxing star had his first Wrestling match at WrestleMania 38 when he teamed up with The Miz to take on Rey and Dominik Mysterio. After the duo won the match, The A-Lister turned on Paul and hit him with the Skull Crushing Finale. The Miz would be the perfect first feud for Paul's singles run in the company.

