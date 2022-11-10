WWE Rumor Roundup: Multi-time world champion to return this week on SmackDown, Top star trying to become the next Rock, WrestleMania plan for returning icon

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE Rumor Roundup, where we aim to bring the biggest rumors and updates from the world of sports entertainment. In today's edition, we will look at some exciting stories revolving around top names like Omos, former WWE Champion Sheamus, and John Cena.

John Cena had his last match against The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns at SummerSlam 2021 for the WWE Universal Championship. It was speculated that he would compete at this year's SummerSlam against Austin Theory. However, the match did not materialize. Meanwhile, recent reports have suggested that Cena will likely be at WrestleMania 39 and wrestle on the show.

3) John Cena to possibly return for a WrestleMania match

As per Ringside News, Triple H has been in contact with John Cena for a match at WrestleMania next year. It was speculated that Cena might not return with Vince McMahon out of the picture. However, the former WWE Champion seemingly has immense love for the company and is in talks for a big match at The Show of Shows.

"The Road to WrestleMania is starting soon and John Cena is a part of the conversation. We have been able to confirm that Cena has spoken to Triple H, Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan about doing something at WrestleMania 39 in SoFi Stadium."

The obvious choice for Cena's opponent at WrestleMania was Austin Theory until recently. However, given the way he has been booked under Triple H, he might not face The Cenation Leader in April.

2) John Cena allegedly wants to be the next Rock

WrestleVotes also reported that John Cena could be a part of WrestleMania next year. The outlet told GiveMeSport that not only would he be on the show, but he would likely wrestle. They also reported that Cena is keen on having a match in Los Angeles, likely because of the event being held in Los Angeles.

''WrestleMania is still WrestleMania and it’s in Los Angeles. If Cena is legitimately trying to be ‘the next Rock’ you should perform at WrestleMania in Hollywood, and I think he’ll be there and I think it’ll be wrestling. I’ll leave it at that.''

John Cena has become a big name in Hollywood, following in the footsteps of The Rock. Both men have become successful actors and have previously faced each other at WrestleMania twice.

1) Former WWE Champion Sheamus set to return on SmackDown

Sheamus has been absent from SmackDown since The Bloodline took him out a few weeks back. In reality, he had to take time off to marry his long-time girlfriend, Isabella Revilla, on October 21. As per PWInsider, the former world champion is ready to return on this week's SmackDown.

"Sheamus, who has been away from WWE for his recent wedding, is scheduled to be back on the road with WWE as of Friday's Smackdown taping in Indianapolis, PWInsider.com can confirm," stated Mike Johnson.

In his absence, his faction members Butch and Ridge Holland unsuccessfully challenged The Usos for the tag team titles. The Brawling Brutes will likely go after The Bloodline once Sheamus returns.

