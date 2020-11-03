There is never a dull day in pro wrestling. As always, there is a lot to unpack based on the stories doing the rounds in the past 24 hours. Today's WWE Rumor Roundup features some big names. Roman Reigns, The Rock, Rey Mysterio, The Undertaker, and the boss himself, Vince McMahon, all find themselves in today's lineup.

Roman Reigns is inarguably the biggest Superstar currently in WWE, and a big backstage update on the company's plans for him has now been revealed.

Details of a set of Superstars trying to prevent another wrestler from becoming a WWE World Champion have also come to light. What did The Undertaker do to help the talent that was being held back? We know a lot about that as well.

Rey Mysterio also feels that a recently released Superstar could return sooner rather than later.

Finally, more details regarding the highly-anticipated Vince McMahon Netflix documentary have also been disclosed.

#5 WWE's reported plans for Roman Reigns and his faction

Roman Reigns is the undisputed top star of WWE at the moment and as the Universal Champion is currently experiencing the best phase of his career.

WWE, however, is all set to take Roman Reigns' heel run to the next level.

WrestlingNews.co reports that WWE has big plans for Roman Reigns' faction, which would include Jimmy and Jey Uso. Roman, Jey, and Jimmy, would also reportedly receive a new theme song, and The Usos will also wrestle shirtless moving forward, similar to their leader.

The entire storyline is designed to elevate Roman Reigns to the next level while also to get Jimmy and Jey Uso to a different pedestal.

The 'Day One-Ish' theme song of The Usos will be a thing of the past in due time, and the faction will get new music to suit their heel persona.

A WWE source told WrestlingNews.co that the storyline between Reigns and The Usos had been mapped out for the next few months, and Vince McMahon is also entirely on board with the angle. Reigns and The Usos will continue to build their storyline unless a significant injury plays spoilsport.

Jey Uso finally turned heel on the last episode of SmackDown after he accepted Roman Reigns to be the 'head of the table, before unleashing a brutal attack on Daniel Bryan.

Roman Reigns is the clan leader, and he will call the shots, with Jimmy and Jey Uso expected to follow his orders. The Usos are also most likely set to win the SmackDown Tag Team titles when Jimmy Uso is cleared to return.

The Samoan Era of SmackDown is well and truly upon us, and it won't end anytime soon.