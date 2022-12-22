WWE Rumor Roundup: One-half of former tag team champions set to make a return without partner, Details on big future plan for Brock Lesnar

Welcome to the latest edition of the daily WWE Rumor Roundup, where we aim to bring you the biggest rumors and updates from the world of sports entertainment. In today's edition, we will look at some exciting stories revolving around top names like Naomi, Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns.

Naomi and Sasha Banks walked out of WWE during an episode of RAW in May and were suspended indefinitely. While it is clear that The Boss Sasha Banks will not be returning to WWE, there is confusion over Naomi's future. Will the former SmackDown Women's Champion return without her partner? Let us find out.

3) Naomi set to return to WWE but without Sasha Banks

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter revealed that Naomi wanted to return to the company along with her tag team partner Sasha Banks. With Triple H taking over, it was believed that the former tag team champions would eventually return to the company. However, Banks will not be returning because of a high asking rate.

"Originally she (Naomi) wanted to come back to WWE with Sasha Banks as a tag team and was told her decision would be to sit at home, to go elsewhere, or to return without Banks," said Meltzer

It will be interesting to see when Naomi finally makes her return. While Banks was held accountable for the walkout, many within the company felt that Naomi was pressurized to follow Banks into doing the same.

2) Future plan for Brock Lesnar

The Beast Incarnate Brock Lesnar has not been seen since he defeated Bobby Lashley in a fluke win at Crown Jewel. While the former WWE Champion has been resting at home, Bobby Lashley has made it clear that he isn't done with Lesnar. As per Xero News, the two men have been booked for Royal Rumble and Elimination Chamber.

''Brock and Lashley are currently both booked for the Rumble and Elimination Chamber PLE in some capacity.''

There were reports that stated that WWE is planning to have the two men face each other for the third time at Royal Rumble next year, possibly in a Hell in a Cell match. Despite his part-time schedule, if Brock Lesnar is being booked for Elimination Chamber as well then it means that the company has something big in store for him.

1) Details on Roman Reigns' appearance on RAW

Roman Reigns made a surprise appearance on RAW this week. The Tribal Chief put the entire RAW locker room on notice at the start of the show. The Bloodline went on to decimate superstars one by one during the show. As per Fightful Select, Roman Reigns, however, was not present backstage at RAW this week and his promo was pre-taped.

The promo was apparently taped during SmackDown last week. While Roman Reigns wasn't physically present, just his video message added energy to the red brand. Bloodline members Sami Zayn and The Usos were in action on RAW and competed against AJ Styles, and Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins respectively.

A former WWE head writer discusses what Mandy Rose could do following her exit here

Poll : Should Naomi return without Sasha Banks? Yes No 0 votes