#5 Vince McMahon 'never got' former WWE NXT Champion

There has been a question mark over Andrade WWE future over the past few days as he was not drafted to Monday Night RAW or SmackDown. The former WWE NXT Champion then added to the speculation by posting a photo with his NXT title on Twitter.

Dave Meltzer has reported that Vince McMahon 'never got' Andrade. He notes that the only one who believed in his on the main roster was Paul Heyman, and when the RAW Executive director was fired, Andrade's RAW future was up in the air. Meltzer tweeted:

"Vince never got it with him. Whatever he got was just remnants because Heyman saw him in Mexico & Japan and thought he was top talent, and got him as far as he could. There's a reason when Heyman was ousted I told everyone Andrade was dead."

However, things do not seem as bad as they look right now. Andrade is reportedly set for some time away from the ring. WrestlingInc have reported that the former United States champion is undergoing a 'minor elective procedure' and will be out for a month. They added that Andrade will return to the ring when he is fully fit, and will get a push straight away.

Andrade suffered a clean loss to his former tag-team partner, Angel Garza, on WWE Monday Night RAW earlier this week and was then attacked by The Fiend Bray Wyatt.