WWE Rumor Roundup: Plans for Bray Wyatt after return, Major released star set to return after 18 months, Truth about Hall of Famer costing Seth Rollins his match

#3. 32-year-old star set to return to WWE very soon

Bray Wyatt returned last night in an epic segment where the Firefly Funhouse characters appeared in the arena among the crowd. This has led to speculation of Wyatt leading a new faction with multiple stars playing these characters.

Bryan Alvarez has now reported that Wyatt's real-life brother Bo Dallas is set to return soon. While there is no confirmation on the plans for him, speculations of him joining hands with Wyatt and possibly playing a character in his new faction have already started.

Bo Dallas was released by WWE in April 2021.

#2. Potential angle behind Seth Rollins getting cost his match at WWE Extreme Rules 2022

The main event of WWE Extreme Rules 2022 saw Matt Riddle defeat Seth Rollins in a Fight Pit match with UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier as the special guest referee. There was a controversial moment when Rollins hit the Curb Stomp on Riddle but Cormier delayed the start of the count. Rollins was also seen screaming at Cormier after the incident.

Dave Meltzer reported on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio that the spot was completely planned and not a botch. It was apparently inspired by "The Long Count Fight" between Gene Tunney and Jack Dempsey that took place 95 years ago.

"What they were doing was the Dempsey/Tunney, which is a super, super, super famous boxing match from literally 95 years ago. But it was one of the most famous finishes where, you know, the referee took way too long to start the count, and the guy got up, but in theory, he would have probably been knocked out had the referee started," Meltzer said.

Seth Rollins has another major match to look forward to as he will challenge Bobby Lashley for the United States Championship on the upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW.

#1. Plans for Bray Wyatt after WWE return

Bray Wyatt's return last night at Extreme Rules was close to perfect. While the mystery of "who is behind the white rabbit teases" is now solved, there are still several unanswered questions. One of them is, which brand will Bray Wyatt appear on, since the white rabbit teases were made on both RAW and SmackDown.

Xero News has now reported following WWE Extreme Rules 2022 that Wyatt will be on Monday Night RAW. It would be interesting to see who he targets first, and more importantly, what the idea behind the live Firefly Funhouse characters is.

