WWE Rumor Roundup: Plans for Roman Reigns to restart program with old rival, Potential spoiler for Extreme Rules, Real reason for a huge match being booked

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE Rumor Roundup, where we aim to bring the biggest rumors from the world of sports entertainment. In today's edition, we will look at some interesting stories revolving around top names like Edge, Brock Lesnar, and Roman Reigns.

WWE's next major show is Extreme Rules, which will take place on October 8, 2022. Although Roman Reigns will not defend the WWE Universal Championship at the show, the card is stacked with great matches. Edge will take on Finn Balor in an I Quit Match, among other stipulation bouts. But which contest will main-event the show?

3) Potential details on WWE's plans for Extreme Rules

Xero News has reported that either Edge vs. Finn Balor or Bayley vs. Bianca Belair will be the main event of Extreme Rules. While many thought that Seth Rollins vs. Matt Riddle inside The Fight Pit would close the event, the bout will reportedly be positioned in the middle of the card.

"The Extreme Rules main event is a toss-up right now between Edge/Balor or Bianca/Bayley. I was told last night the current belief is whichever one doesn't main event will open. Fight Pit in middle of card [will be suspended and lowered]. Once fully decided will update."

Bianca Belair will defend the RAW Women's Championship against Bayley in a Ladder match. The company will likely choose it for the main event as it is a title match, whereas Edge vs. Balor has no championship on the line. However, based on Edge's star power alone, he could be the main event for the Philadelphia show in the absence of other top names.

2) Roman Reigns could renew an old rivalry with AJ Styles

Roman Reigns Aka bloodline ☝️ SZN @RayonGreenfiel4 Roman Reigns vs AJ Styles at WWE Saturday night live event Roman Reigns vs AJ Styles at WWE Saturday night live event https://t.co/SeAhQifkwu

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is all set to face Logan Paul at Crown Jewel. However, there is a chance that Reigns will renew his old rivalry with AJ Styles soon.

The two men went to war in 2016 over the WWE Championship. They recently faced each other after six years at a live event last week, sparking rumors of the creative reigniting their feud.

''Roman Reigns wrestled AJ Styles on his house show appearance in Vancouver last weekend, and there’s speculation from WrestlingNews.co & others than means Styles could be in line for a feud with the Undisputed WWE Universal champion soon," via Cageside Seats.

There are seemingly plans for Reigns to hold the Universal Championship at least until WrestleMania 39 next year. He has already bulldozed through most of the top names on the roster. However, he is yet to face AJ Styles in a televised match during his two-year-long reign as the world champion.

1) Reported reason why WWE had Brock Lesnar face Cain Velasquez

B/R Wrestling @BRWrestling



(via WWE announces Brock Lesnar vs. Cain Velasquez and Tyson Fury vs. Braun Strowman are set for Crown Jewel PPV on Oct. 31 🍿(via @WWE WWE announces Brock Lesnar vs. Cain Velasquez and Tyson Fury vs. Braun Strowman are set for Crown Jewel PPV on Oct. 31 🍿(via @WWE) https://t.co/le8hhCMfP9

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer has revealed that Brock Lesnar faced his UFC rival Cain Velasquez at Crown Jewel in 2019 so that Lesnar could 'get his win back.'

The Beast previously lost the UFC Heavyweight Championship to Velasquez at UFC 121, and quickly beating him in WWE helped re-establish the former's dominance. Velasquez was released soon after.

''But it’s really no different from Velasquez with Lesnar other than Velasquez being a former UFC champion who beat Lesnar in the Octagon and in its own way, it was also done for Lesnar to 'get his win back," said Meltzer.

The report also suggested that one of the reasons for bringing Velasquez to the company and having a match in Saudi Arabia was the exact reason why Logan Paul is going to face Roman Reigns. Saudi Arabian officials apparently want legitimate athletes to come to their country to perform as part of the yearly spectacles.

Did you know a major backstage fight erupted during WrestleMania 32? More details right here.

LIVE POLL Q. Which match should main event Extreme Rules? Edge vs Finn Balor Bayley vs Bianca Belair 61 votes so far