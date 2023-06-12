WWE Rumor Roundup: Popular stars' major push nixed because of Roman Reigns, Former World Champion to return next year 

Welcome to the latest edition of the daily WWE Rumor Roundup, where we aim to bring you the most prominent rumors and updates from the world of sports entertainment. In today's edition, we will examine exciting stories revolving around top names like Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, and Brock Lesnar.

Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar's rivalry has continued to gain momentum after WrestleMania 39. Both men have successfully defeated the other once, and The American Nightmare has issued an open challenge to the Beast Incarnate for a rubber match. We will talk about that, among other interesting rumors in today's edition:

3) Popular superstars lost their push because of Roman Reigns

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the company decided to cut several superstars' push who were even more popular than Reigns because they didn't fit the desired aesthetic that Roman Reigns possessed. Despite WWE's efforts to portray Reigns as a prominent heroic figure, it was only when he embraced the heel persona of The Tribal Chief that he garnered significant popularity.

''Guys who were far more over were cut off many times because the company felt looks are a key part of marketability no matter what the crowd itself thinks, and he had the look they wanted for their top guy.'' said Meltzer

Reigns has finally become the most prominent superstar on the WWE roster, but that is majorly thanks to his Tribal Chief gimmick. However, during the early days of his career, he was not gaining popularity as WWE had supposed, but they kept pushing him at the expense of other stars who were more over than him.

2) Braun Strowman to return to WWE in 2024

Dave Meltzer, from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, reported that Braun Strowman underwent a neck fusion surgery recently at the Andrews Sports Medicine clinic in Birmingham. Typically, such surgery requires an extended recovery period, often exceeding a year, which means Strowman is expected to be out of action for at least another year.

''Strowman, 39, underwent neck fusion surgery on his C-4 and C-5 vertebrae this past week at the Andrews Sports Medicine clinic in Birmingham. Generally neck fusion surgery is just over one year out of action.'' said Meltzer

The former Universal Champion was part of a tag team with Ricochet before he had to take time off due to his injury. With him being out for such a long time, the company has decided to give Ricochet a singles run. While Strowman may be out of action, he will return next year to WWE.

1) Stipulation for Cody Rhodes vs Brock Lesnar 3

Cody Rhodes defeated Brock Lesnar at Backlash by reversing the Kimura Lock into a quick pin. The Beast Incarnate returned the favor by defeating an already injured Cody Rhodes at Night of Champions after Rhodes passed out due to a Kimura Lock. The violence of the previous two matches will pale in comparison to what WWE might have in store.

As per the Wrestling Observer, WWE is planning to have the men compete in a Texas Bullrope Match at SummerSlam. The match is one of the most violent and vicious matches in the company, and this match hasn't taken place for over a decade. It will be interesting to see who comes out on top in their rubber match.

