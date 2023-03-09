WWE Rumor Roundup: Popular superstar has decided to leave the company and return to her country, Roman Reigns to feud with old rival after WrestleMania

Welcome to the latest edition of the daily WWE Rumor Roundup, where we aim to bring you the most prominent rumors and updates from the world of sports entertainment. In today's edition, we will examine some exciting stories revolving around top names like Roman Reigns, Asuka, and Seth Rollins.

The Tribal Chief is all set to face Cody Rhodes for the WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39. The two men are equally matched and it is uncertain who will walk out as the Undisputed Champion. However, there are plans for an old rival of Roman Reigns to be added to their feud following WrestleMania.

#3 Plans for Seth Rollins to get added to Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns' rivalry

Seth Rollins will face Logan Paul at WrestleMania 39, which will most likely be a one-off match. Xero News has stated that The Visionary will be added to the World Championship picture after Mania. They state that the current plan is for a triple threat match between Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins at Backlash.

"As of recently, WWE are currently deciding whether to go with Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship or simply one of them."

Seth Rollins has a rich history with both Rhodes and Reigns. While he hasn't been able to defeat Rhodes since his return, The Tribal Chief has always had a hard time against Rollins in singles competition. It will be interesting to see how the dynamic changes when Rollins gets added to the mix.

#2 Sarray has decided to leave WWE and return to Japan

NXT Superstar Sarray will allegedly be leaving once her contract ends and return to Japan. The Japanese sensation signed with the company in 2020, but made her in-ring debut in 2021. She went through a character change in 2022. However, her fans often felt that she isn't being used well in NXT. Tokyo Sports have stated that she will return to Japan.

Sarray has already been booked for ‘Saree-ism’ in May 2023. She has turned out to be one of many Japanese superstars who failed to make a successful transition to WWE. The 26-year-old did not compete for NXT in 2023 and her last match was against Mandy Rose in August 2022.

#1 Asuka likely to defeat Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 39

The EST of WWE has had a stellar run as the RAW Women's Champion ever since she won it at WrestleMania 38. However, it looks like facing a veteran like Asuka might lead to her reign coming to an end. As per Betting Odds, Asuka is the clear favorite to win at WrestleMania and recapture the RAW Women's Championship.

The Empress of Tomorrow defeated five other women inside the Elimination Chamber to earn the opportunity to face Belair. While some fans have felt that the program between the two 'friends' is not compelling, there is no denying that the two women will give the fans a classic match in Hollywood.

Cody Rhodes gave us the scoop about his promo war with Roman Reigns where Dusty was mentioned here

Poll : Who should win at WrestleMania? Asuka Bianca Belair 0 votes