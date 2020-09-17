WWE Rumor Roundup: Popular Superstar says 'goodbye'; Chris Jericho's actual thoughts on Roman Reigns; Braun Strowman's future; AJ Styles comments on Brock Lesnar - 17th September 2020

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE Rumor Roundup, where we try and bring to you the biggest rumors and stories from the day. It has been an exciting past few weeks in WWE and the Thunderdome has certainly infused a new energy into the WWE Universe.

On today's edition, we will take a look at what the future holds for Braun Strowman, former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho comparing Roman Reigns to another former WWE Champion and much more.

We will also take a look at the cryptic message sent by high-flying Superstar Lince Dorado. So without further ado, let us jump into the biggest stories and rumors from the day:

#5 WWE Superstar Lince Dorado says ''goodbye'' on Instagram

One third of the Lucha House Party Lince Dorado recently posted a message on Instagram saying ''goodbye''. Dorado could be seen with his mask in his hand and back towards the camera.

“Wow so many people who never comment/liked on my post unless ya see something negative. Shame on you! To the true supporters, one love! Everyone else, good freaking bye!”

It is uncertain if Dorado is saying goodbye to his mask or if removing his mask is symbolic of him saying goodbye to his career. Lince Dorado has been featured prominently on SmackDown as of late as the Lucha House Party continues to cause trouble for the SmackDown Tag Team Champions Cesaro and Nakamura.

Despite being a tag team, there has been trouble brewing between Dorado and Kalisto as well. So it is likely that the two will come to blows soon. It is possible that much like other luchadors like Andrade and Escobar, Dorado will also de-mask for WWE.

Do you think Lince Dorado should remove his mask? Let us know in the comments section below!