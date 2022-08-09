WWE Rumor Roundup: Positive update on Bray Wyatt; Roman Reigns’ title challenger at WrestleMania; plans for missing superstars

We are back with an exciting edition of Sportskeeda's WWE Rumor Roundup. Today’s list focuses on the major returns that could happen in the coming weeks. There are updates on backstage plans to bring back a previously released superstar and one of the most controversial walkouts this year.

Additionally, a recent report hinted at how long Roman Reigns will continue to remain the top champion in the company. Here, we look at the biggest rumors that have dominated WWE headlines over the last twenty-four hours or so. Without any further ado, let’s begin:

#1 Backstage update on Bray Wyatt’s WWE return

Karrion Kross’ surprise appearance on SmackDown led fans to lobby for Bray Wyatt’s return to the company as well. The former Universal champion was shockingly released by the company last year.

The latest reports have indicated that people backstage believe that Bray Wyatt is back in WWE. Interestingly, he has also filed for a new trademark under the name “Wyatt 6”.

He also made a cryptic post recently in which he talked about his love for wrestling. He said that "wrestling is not a love story", but a “fairy tale for masochists.”

He further mentioned that budget cuts are a part of the business and asserted that there should always be hope in a world that otherwise lacks closure more often than not. There have been several references to popular superstars both inside and outside of WWE.

#2 WWE is reportedly planning Roman Reigns vs. The Rock at WrestleMania 39

It appears that Roman Reigns’ historic title reign will continue until WrestleMania 39. Dave Meltzer recently stated that the creative team wants the Tribal Chief to put his gold on the line against The Rock.

This match is reported as being “100 percent`” the plan for next year’s show. An influential factor could be The Great One taking up another project he would prefer over facing Reigns at the Show of Shows.

There are also rumors about Roman Reigns’ title match at Clash at the Castle. Last week, Drew McIntyre was in the middle of a confrontation with Reigns and the rest of The Bloodline when Karrion Kross attacked him.

Backstage reports claim that Reigns vs. McIntyre at the upcoming premium live event might turn into a triple-threat match with Kross’ addition to the main event.

#3 Sasha Banks and Naomi are reportedly back in WWE

Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out of the company due to creative differences and have not appeared on weekly programming since. Latest reports by RSN claim that the former women’s tag team champions have agreed to the terms of their much-awaited return. Fans have strongly argued that Triple H is the one who could bring back the two well-liked superstars.

Last week on SmackDown, a tournament was announced to crown the new winners for the vacant tag team championships. Many believe that Banks and Naomi will return as the surprise contenders in the battle for gold, which will kick off on this week’s RAW.

They are expected to arrive as the top babyfaces, given the support they received after their unceremonious exit and the comments about their “unprofessional behavior” during the shows.

