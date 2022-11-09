WWE Rumor Roundup: Promising superstar released for missing shows and not showing improvement, Major feud involving Seth Rollins has been canceled 

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE Rumor Roundup, where we aim to bring the biggest rumors and updates from the world of sports entertainment. In today's edition, we will look at some exciting stories revolving around top names like Austin Theory, former WWE Champion Seth Rollins, and Matt Riddle.

Seth Rollins seems to be in a major program with Bobby Lashley after this week's RAW. He defeated Lashley to become the United States Champion a few weeks back. This past Monday, The All Mighty prevented Austin Theory from successfully cashing in his Money in the Bank contract on the champion and launched a brutal assault on the upstart.

However, the feud between Rollins and Lashley may be bad news for another top superstar. You can read more about it below:

3) Is Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle's rivalry nixed?

Rollins and Riddle have been at odds with each other for months. The two have competed multiple times on TV and live shows. However, their program seems to have ended abruptly.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer noted that Rollins vs. Lashley will be the major program as we advance.

"So, Seth and Lashley is going to be the big program for the title. Poor Riddle, you know the guy is chasing; I don't know what's going to happen with Riddle. I think Riddle and Seth are just done," reported Meltzer.

It remains to be seen how WWE will use Matt Riddle going forward. He seems to be in a storyline with Elias at the moment. It's possible that the two may form a tag team, but The Drifter could instead turn on Riddle, resulting in a feud.

2) Potential details on Austin Theory's failed MITB cash-in

Fans were shocked to see Austin Theory cash in his MITB briefcase on the United States Championship instead of the WWE Championship during this week's RAW. Moreover, he failed in his attempt and ended up losing the privileges of his contract.

Meanwhile, it was speculated that Triple H was trying to 'bury' Theory. However, Ringside News suggested that isn't the case:

''We are told that "Theory is better off today than he has been since Vince retired” and "he’s not written off. He's right in the middle of the US Title picture," via RSN.

Mr. All-Day was on a losing streak before he finally managed to get a win over Mustafa Ali a few weeks back. Though it looks like he might receive another push, he currently lacks direction on WWE TV. He could also play a significant role in the feud between Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley.

1) Bodhi Hayward possibly released by WWE for missing shows

Former NXT Superstar Bodhi Hayward was let go by WWE last week. His release came as a surprise since he was prominently featured on the Tuesday night show.

While all others who were released were new signees, Hayward was part of an ongoing storyline which made his exit even more shocking. Meanwhile, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer revealed a possible reason behind the upstart's firing.

''So the deal where it was said he was beaten up and missed class last week was actually him being written off. The story out was that he got hurt a lot and had heat for not going to a show or shows. Another person said he wasn’t showing enough progress and sometimes didn’t show up on time," wrote Meltzer.

Meltzer noted that the official reason given for everyone's release was a lack of improvement and inconsistent performance. He added that Hayward was well-liked by the fans and was seen as a potential future superstar.

