WWE Rumor Roundup: Fresh twist in Randy Orton vs Edge feud, 6-time Champion signs new deal and more – 18 February 2020

In today's WWE roundup, we take a look at a big piece of advice given by Mark Henry to CM Punk, Andrade's message to the WWE Universe and more. We also see why a UFC Hall of Famer was at the WWE Performance Centre and Shelton Benjamin's words about the other side of Brock Lesnar.

Before we get to those, let's take a look at the headline-makers of the day:

Fresh twist in Randy Orton vs Edge feud?

Edge vs Randy Orton has been pencilled in for WrestleMania 36 as per reports. The groundwork has been laid for it with the Viper getting eliminated by the Rated-R Superstar at the Royal Rumble.

It became clear on Monday Night RAW the very next night when Edge was taken out by Orton. The former member of the Evolution hit the returning Edge with an RKO and then a Con-Chair-To to rule Edge out for a long time.

Edge is now expected to return just before WrestleMania and WWE are planning to introduce Drew McIntyre in the buildup. The Scottish Psychopath, who is set to face Brock Lesnar at the Show of Shows, is set to be involved in a feud with the Viper next month.

How WWE uses McIntyre in the Edge vs Orton feud only time will tell.

6-time Champion signs new deal

Shelton Benjamin has revealed that he has signed a new deal with WWE. The former Intercontinental champion was talking to Lilian Garcia on her Chasing Glory podcast when he spoke about the new deal.

I just re-signed another multi-year deal with them [WWE]. So, I’m still gonna be here for a little while...

Benjamin returned to WWE back in 2017 after a 6-year absence. His new deal has not been confirmed by WWE just yet but it will not be long before it is announced.

