WWE Rumor Roundup: Real-life fight between top female Superstars; Controversial gimmick ended after complaint; Veteran unhappy with Orton; Jason Jordan update - 21st January 2021

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE Rumor Roundup where the article tries and brings the biggest rumors and stories from the world of WWE for the readers. In today's edition, the article will take a look at what the future has in store for Triple H after he returned to the ring in almost over a year.

This article will also take a look at the real-life fight between two female Superstars that almost erupted near ringside. The article will also discuss the possible return of injured WWE Superstar Jason Jordan among many other topics.

So without further ado, let us jump right in and take a look at the biggest stories and rumors of the day:

#5 Details on real-life hate between Candice Michelle and Melina in WWE

Candice Michelle was a guest on WrestlingInc's podcast and talked about her real-life animosity with former WWE Superstar Melina. Candice revealed that the two women hated each other and almost started a real-life fight with each other during a house show.

The former Women's Champion revealed that their real-life feud was translated into an on-screen program by Vince McMahon as he is brilliant at capitalizing on such things and using them for creating drama on television.

''That’s actually how my match with Melina happened. Legit. We hated each other. We were legit gonna go into a real fight at a house show. Twitter had just started, we said something to each other and then we had a match. It makes for great TV. Any time there’s any heat or drama, Vince is incredible at taking that kind of stuff and running with it.”

Candice Michelle further revealed that Melina hated her because while she herself came to WWE from the indie scene, Candice was just a pretty girl who got lucky in her opinion.