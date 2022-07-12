WWE Rumor Roundup - Real reason why John Cena will not wrestle at SummerSlam, Recent departure termed "very suspicious," Another big star in talks about an in-ring return

Welcome back to another edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's daily WWE Rumor Roundup, where we compile all the top stories from the world of professional wrestling.

John Cena's SummerSlam status has been a topic of great debate amongst wrestling fans as it seems like The Cenation Leader won't be able to compete at the mega event. We have all the details behind his absence from the biggest card of the summer.

Elsewhere, a significant personality is reportedly in talks regarding an in-ring return, and he is also apparently open to facing Logan Paul.

We wrapped up the rumor roundup with information about a recent WWE exit and why the timing of the move has raised suspicions backstage.

#1. Backstage update on John Cena's SummerSlam status

John Cena was initially expected to make his in-ring return for a singles match against Theory at SummerSlam. The situation has changed drastically since Cena appeared on a recent episode of RAW to celebrate his 20th anniversary with the company.

As things stand, John Cena will not wrestle at SummerSlam, potentially due to his packed schedule. Bryan Alvarez reported in the Wrestling Observer Live that Cena is working on the filming of Peacemaker Season 2, which has ruled him out for a match at SummerSlam.

"I can confirm that being filmed right now is Peacemaker 2, and John Cena is involved. He's working on Peacemaker 2 as we speak," said Bryan Alvarez. "I presume that's why there have been discussions of him doing SummerSlam, but then he showed up on Raw to announce, 'someday I'll be back. I don't know when don't know where but I'll be back someday.' Apparently, he's filming Peacemaker, and that's why he can't do SummerSlam." [H/T WrestlingNews.co]

As we had reported earlier, Vince McMahon will personally meet John Cena in Vancouver to potentially discuss plans for his comeback.

A SummerSlam match for the 16-time world champion seems unlikely at this point; however, Cena vs. Theory could be one of the matches to feature at next year's WrestleMania.

#2. Tyson Fury is in talks about a WWE return, interest in Logan Paul match

In this week's Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer confirmed GiveMeSport's report about Tyson Fury being in talks for a pro wrestling return.

Vince McMahon's team is leaving no stone unturned for their Clash at the Castle event, which is set to happen on September 3rd at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales.

While no deal is currently in place between WWE and Tyson Fury, the promotion could get him back for a big match at the first premium live event in the United Kingdom in several years. While McIntyre vs. Fury was the initial plan, WWE could book The Scottish Warrior to take on Roman Reigns in a massive title match at the show.

"Those at WWE have confirmed that talks have been ongoing, but as far as people know, there is no deal with Fury for the show unless it's being kept top secret. It originally was an idea to try and make McIntyre more mainstream and garner pub for him outside of wrestling," reported Meltzer.

It's interesting to note that Tyson Fury is even willing to wrestle Logan Paul, who recently signed a contract with WWE.

Fury vs. Paul has genuine mainstream appeal, and officials could push for the match if they feel it's worth the investment.

"Tyson vs. Logan would garner a ton of outside wrestling attention and WWE thrives on that. Within the company the belief was Fury wants to do it," Dave added. "But the price would be high and the question is whether WWE believes the price is worth it."

Tyson Fury last appeared for WWE in 2019 and has since been quite vocal about his desire to work with the promotion once again.

#3. Reactions to a top executive's recent departure

The Wall Street Journal @WSJ WWE’s board is investigating a secret $3 million settlement that longtime CEO Vince McMahon reached with a former employee with whom he allegedly had an affair, according to documents and people familiar on.wsj.com/3QokMry WWE’s board is investigating a secret $3 million settlement that longtime CEO Vince McMahon reached with a former employee with whom he allegedly had an affair, according to documents and people familiar on.wsj.com/3QokMry

Vince McMahon's troubles seem to have no end as the Wall Street Journal recently released a fresh set of reports against the former CEO and Chairman. The new report, which came out on July 8th, alleged that McMahon paid over $12 million in "hush money" to multiple women, including a former talent.

Connor Schell, a member of WWE's Board of Directors, conspicuously announced his departure a day before the WSJ report, and the timing of his exit has now raised doubts behind the scenes.

As per the 8-K filing, Schell left WWE to focus on his expanded role at The North Road Company, and it had nothing to do with a dispute or disagreement with WWE management.

However, Dave Meltzer noted during the Wrestling Observer Radio that Connor Schell's decision to leave was seen as a "very curious move":

"When Connor Schell left the company on Thursday, it did seem very suspicious. Especially because he knew the story was coming on Friday. And it did," revealed the Wrestling Observer journalist. "There's no evidence of Connor Schell leaving over that, but someone abruptly leaving the day before the story breaks, who knows the story's gonna break, and also is one of the people who's aware of what is going on in the investigation, more than almost anyone, it's a very curious move without a doubt." [H/T WrestleTalk]

It was added that despite the reasons provided by the company, Schell leaving without giving a few months of notice was "highly unusual," and there could be more factors at play behind the sudden move.

We asked a released WWE Superstar if he's interested in an AEW run. Here is his answer.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far