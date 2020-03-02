WWE Rumor Roundup - Multi-time Champion quits the company; SmackDown Star spotted at AEW; Dolph Ziggler caused backstage trouble - 2nd March 2020

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE Rumor Roundup where we try and bring you the biggest rumors and stories from the day.

On today's edition of the roundup, we will talk about some interesting topics including Dolph Ziggler landing top Superstar in trouble, popular SmackDown star showing up at AEW and WWE punishing 2 Superstars by leaving them out of the Elimination Chamber match set to take place in one week.

We will also take a look at big plans for injured WWE star and the reason why former US Champion received a major push. So without any further ado, let us take a look at today's top stories:

#5 Matt Hardy quits WWE

There had been a lot of buzz as of late surrounding the future of Matt Hardy once his WWE contract expired on March 1, 2020. The former ECW Champion who returned to the company at WrestleMania in 2017 to an uproarious welcome from the fans has decided to leave the company yet again.

Matt Hardy had expressed his frustrations with the company and reports had suggested that Hardy is AEW bound once his contract expires. However, WWE made multiple efforts to keep Matt Hardy with the company including offering him to join NXT.

Here is the reason Matt Hardy gave for leaving the company in a YouTube video he uploaded:

The reason I needed to leave WWE was because, when it comes to my creative stance, and my creative outlook on myself and my career and how I want it to go for these last 3 or 4 years that I have to spend as an active in-ring competitor. I just think myself and WWE are on different pages.

The former 11-time Tag Team Champion is one of the most brilliant minds in the world of pro-wrestling, and it'll be interesting to see what career path he takes now.

