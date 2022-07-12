WWE Rumor Roundup: Reason for top RAW star getting heat, Major plan nixed for Theory, Former champion's in-ring work seen as a 'liability'

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE Rumor Roundup, where we try and bring the biggest and most interesting rumors and updates from the world of sports entertainment. In today's edition, we will take a look at some stories revolving around top names like John Cena, Theory, and Montez Ford.

Theory won the Money in the Bank briefcase and has earned a chance to cash in on the world champion any time. As per reports, the upstart's addition to the ladder match was not a last-minute call. The plan seemingly was always to have the 24-year-old win the bout. Meanwhile, WWE knew that he would have a lot of heat after securing the coveted briefcase:

3) Potential reason for heat on Theory

Theory @_Theory1 #thatsalldaytheory #ATownDown Don’t take me serious…I’m just gonna run up in that thang and become The Youngest Don’t take me serious…I’m just gonna run up in that thang and become The Youngest 🚀 #thatsalldaytheory #ATownDown https://t.co/XUFDacD0Fn

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter noted that Liv Morgan winning the SmackDown Women's Championship offset Theory's MITB win. He also highlighted that people did not want the 24-year-old to win more than anything else. It is now believed that WWE's constant push of Theory probably led to him receiving major heat.

''Theory has become the rare young wrestler getting a major push at a time when pushing younger talent is important to break up the staleness. He has his flaws but the making him the hand-picked star has given him a lot of heat, which not a lot of heels have right now,'' said Meltzer.

The former United States Champion recently hinted that he would cash in his MITB contract at SummerSlam after the conclusion of Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar's Last Man Standing match.

The upstart could consider cashing in his contract on July 30 since neither man is expected to be in fighting conditions after their high-stakes bout.

2) Montez Ford's in-ring ability was reportedly considered a liability

There have been a lot of talks lately about former tag team champion Montez Ford getting a singles run soon. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer detailed that since the star gained muscle, there have been discussions about a singles push for Ford.

Meltzer also revealed that The Street Profits' member was always considered athletic, but his in-ring work was seemingly not appreciated backstage.

''When the Street Profits were first brought up from NXT by Paul Heyman, they had the gimmick, the music, real charisma and talking ability and while Montez Ford was always an exceptional athlete, the in-ring was just okay.Really, at first it was a liability to a degree,'' said Meltzer.

The Street Profits faced The Usos at Money in the Bank. Even though the duo lost, the contest was considered one of the finest WWE tag team matches in recent memory. They will get another shot at tag team champions The Usos at SummerSlam on July 30.

1) Rumored big WWE match nixed for Theory

A-Town Down might have become Mr. Money in the Bank, but a big match plan for him has reportedly been nixed. As per rumors, WWE had planned a bout between Theory and John Cena at SummerSlam. However, the contest will not occur as Cena will not be a part of the Biggest Party of the Summer.

''Lashley vs. Theory for the U.S. title is already official for the show, so the John Cena vs. Theory match is out and that would almost surely mean no Cena, since he’d not advertised on any television shows. Cena vs. Theory was teased for some point down the line last week,'' noted Dave Meltzer.

It is believed that the match between the two will eventually take place. There is a chance that Theory and Cena will clash at WrestleMania 39. It remains to be seen if A-Town Down will continue to get the significant push heading into the mega show.

We asked a released WWE Superstar if he's interested in an AEW run. Here is his answer.

LIVE POLL Q. Has Montez Ford improved his in-ring skills? Yes No 29 votes so far