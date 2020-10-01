Welcome to the daily WWE Rumor Roundup where we try and bring the biggest stories and rumors from the world of WWE, especially for you.

On today's edition, we will talk about the return plans of The Rock and who he might be facing. The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns takes a major shot at former WWE Champion and teases a dream match with 'disliked' former Superstar.

Apart from that, we will also take a look into WWE's plans to possibly disband a major faction. So without further ado, let us jump right into the biggest stories and rumors on today's edition of the WWE Rumor Roundup:

#5 Vince McMahon was furious with WWE Superstars for fighting backstage

Jacques Rougeau Jr, better known as The Mountie recently spoke to SportsKeeda's Chris Feathersone. The former WWE Tag Team Champion revealed some interesting backstage details of WWE during his interview.

One of the incidents he spoke of was his backstage heat with The British Bulldogs and how their constant fighting led to Vince McMahon losing his cool and threatening to fire them if they didn't stop.

"And finally, when it happened, It was amazing, because that morning, at 10 o'clock and he got everybody in the middle of the ring. He was in the ring and everybody around him, and he said, "You guys! What an embarrassment! I'm so embarrassed, and this is the sh**** and these fighting between you guys, and I'm losing my talent. I'm building talent. I'm creating talent. And I'm not going to stand for this anymore. The next time someone fights in my company, they are out, and they will never come back." (H/t: SportsKeeda)

Backstage fights between Superstars is quite a common occurrence in WWE and it was a good measure by The Chairman of WWE to nip these problems in the bud.