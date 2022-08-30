WWE Rumor Roundup: Update on released superstar's arrest, Details on Roman Reigns losing the Universal championship, Former world champion to return?

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE Rumor Roundup, where we try and bring the biggest and most exciting rumors from the world of sports entertainment. In today's edition, we will take a look at some rumors revolving around big names such as Braun Strowman, Roman Reigns, and Triple H.

Ever since Triple H took charge as the Head of Creative of WWE, he has brought back several released superstars. There are rumors that he is planning more major returns, including those of Sasha Banks, Naomi, and Bray Wyatt. However, a new name has now been added to the list.

Let us now dive into some of the rumors doing the rounds:

3. Braun Strowman could be returning to WWE

Adam Scherr @Adamscherr99 And they say I’m obese cause my BMI is high!!! BMI must stand for body might intimidate!!!! #OneOfAKind And they say I’m obese cause my BMI is high!!! BMI must stand for body might intimidate!!!! #OneOfAKind https://t.co/CMa6zbLVdm

Former Universal Champion Braun Strowman was one of the superstars who was let go by WWE in 2021 due to budget cuts. Fightful Select is now reporting that Braun Strowman has been "pitched or discussed" to make his return to the company.

The Monster Among Men is considered to be in great shape and is 'ring ready.' It is believed that he is in even better shape now than he was at the time when he was working with the company.

It was reported earlier that one of the reasons Strowman was released was because of his high-budget contract with the company and the feeling that he was being overpaid.

It remains to be seen whether the former Universal Champion will return to the company in the near future.

2. Roman Reigns to lose the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship soon?

WrestleVotes @WrestleVotes For the first time in a long time, there has been some discussions creatively regarding Roman Reigns dropping the title(s). I’m hearing multiple ideas have intrigued those making the final call come Saturday in Cardiff. Should be an interesting week ahead… For the first time in a long time, there has been some discussions creatively regarding Roman Reigns dropping the title(s). I’m hearing multiple ideas have intrigued those making the final call come Saturday in Cardiff. Should be an interesting week ahead…

The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns has held the Universal Championship for two years. It is the longest modern-day reign in WWE. However, the legendary reign might finally end soon, possibly at the hands of Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle on September 3 in Cardiff, Wales.

WrestleVotes has stated that there have been backstage discussions on Reigns losing his championship this coming weekend. Those who will make the 'final call' are intrigued by some interesting ideas on how The Big Dog might finally drop the championship to The Scottish Warrior.

1. Released superstar Velveteen Dream arrested

Released superstar Velveteen Dream (Patrick Clark Jr.) was arrested on August 26 in Orange County, Florida. The former NXT North American Champion was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia. He was reportedly arrested on August 20 as well for "battery and trespassing."

It is now being reported that SmackDown superstar Ashante Adonis had put up the money to bail him out of jail on multiple occasions.

Adonis is part of The Hit Row faction alongside Top Dolla and B-Fab. The group was released last year but made his return a few weeks back with Triple H taking charge.

What do you make of the latest rumors doing the rounds? Let us know in the comments section below.

