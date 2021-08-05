WWE Rumor Roundup: Released superstar to join AEW with a new look, Top name refusing to sign a new contract, when will Becky Lynch return? (5th August 2021)

With WWE releasing multiple superstars this year as part of budget cuts, the roster continues to get thinner. But with all the talent let go, other companies are sweeping in and signing former WWE superstars.

We will take a look at another big name released by WWE that is heading to AEW, among many other interesting topics.

So without any further ado, let us dive in and take a look at some major rumors which relate to WWE:

#5 Is former WWE Superstar Ruby Soho to join AEW?

Fightful Select has noted that former WWE superstar Ruby Soho f.k.a. Ruby Riott is set to join AEW soon. Soho was let go by WWE earlier this year and is currently serving her 90-day no-compete clause.

It is reported that her 90-day period will end just before AEW's next big PPV - All Out. This could mean we will see the former leader of the Riott squad make her AEW debut at All Out. Here is what Cagesideseats said:

Ruby Riott, who’s now going by Ruby Soho, looks to be signing with AEW. Fightful Select reported it, along with a note her non-compete should be up just before All Out.

Multiple released WWE superstars such as Miro, Malakai Black and FTR are currently working for AEW. It seems she may also follow in their footsteps. Ruby Soho has reportedly not taken any bookings, which further indicate that she has something big planned for her return to wrestling.

She recently posted a photo of herself in a new look. Contrary to her usual green hair, she now sported bright red hair. Soho has likely changed her look to indicate a major upcoming change in her career as well.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Vedant Jain