WWE Rumor Roundup - Respected veteran surprisingly released, Former United States Champion trying to get himself fired, Massive update on Becky Lynch's status

The entire landscape is changing rapidly under Triple H as many former stars are being brought back into the company's fold. However, WWE is also cutting a few prominent names from its payroll as a veteran personality was recently released after a six-year stint.

Becky Lynch was also spotted backstage at a recent event as the former women's champion could be nearing an in-ring comeback.

#1. Nigel McGuinness reportedly released by WWE

As reported by PWInsider, Nigel McGuinness has been ousted from the promotion following the recent shake-up to the commentary teams.

McGuinness joined the company in 2016 and worked as part of the NXT UK broadcast team before becoming the lead commentator for the main NXT brand.

The former ROH World Champion also lent his voice to the 205 Live and Main Event shows during his tenure and was amongst the most respected veterans backstage owing to his career in the ring.

The 46-year-old was a highly-rated wrestler during his prime and is particularly remembered for his series of matches against Bryan Danielson. Unfortunately, McGuinness never got to wrestle for WWE, as he retired from the squared circle several years before signing with NXT.

We're not sure what's next for McGuinness, but it's certain that wrestling fans have not seen the last of him in the business.

#2. Becky Lynch could soon make her return

Big Time Becks was reportedly in attendance during the latest episode of RAW in St. Paul, Minnesota, per PWInsider.

Becky Lynch has been out of action since separating her shoulder during the RAW Women's Championship match against Bianca Belair at SummerSlam. The latest update regarding Becky Lynch states that the superstar is edging "closer and closer" to her return.

The fact that Lynch is on the road with the roster is a sign that she could soon be given the green signal to compete. The former women's champion was expected to be out for several months after suffering an untimely injury at SummerSlam in July. However, it seems like she is undergoing a quick recovery and should be ready to wrestle sooner rather than later.

The Man turned babyface shortly before her hiatus and will ideally receive a massive pop once she reappears on TV in the near future.

#3. Is Andrade El Idolo trying to get himself fired from AEW?

The backstage turmoil in AEW seems to have no end in sight, as Andrade El Idolo and Sammy Guevara were reportedly involved in a nasty altercation on the latest Dynamite episode.

The tension between the superstars was palpable heading into the show as the former WWE United States Champion made several comments about Guevara during an explosive interview. Reports suggest that Andrade initiated the attack on Sammy before other officials stepped in to break up the brawl.

As reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, people behind the scenes believe El Idolo could be deliberately trying to get himself fired from AEW. The former United States Champion has been vocal about his frustrations with Tony Khan and AEW. Many feel he is engineering a move back to WWE by creating issues with his colleagues.

Khan has been reluctant about releasing AEW talent who could instantly join Triple H, and some wrestlers, including Andrade El Idolo, are seemingly resorting to controversial methods to get out of their contracts.

Here's what Dave Meltzer revealed:

"Most believe that Andrade was trying to get fired to return to WWE. One of the major issues with Tony Khan’s decision not to release people to go to WWE, just as WWE would not do to so many in the other direction, is that some will concoct plans to get fired particularly, Andrade."

Andrade El Idolo is looking to reunite with his wife, Charlotte Flair, in WWE, and it will be interesting to see if his plans come to fruition.

