WWE Rumor Roundup: Retired Women's Superstar ready to return for the first time since 2013, Big face turn planned - 22nd March 2020

A top SmackDown Superstar has also gone into quarantine.

How has WWE's reaction been to Superstars who don't want to travel due to the coronavirus threat?

Lennard Surrao

Eve Torres and Vince McMahon.

We are back with another edition of the daily WWE Rumor Roundup. Today's edition unsurprisingly features a few big updates about the changes made to WrestleMania due to the coronavirus crisis.

The virus and its unfavorable impact on pro wrestling have been the biggest stories to be discussed and the details just keep on coming from all corners.

WWE changed many matches from the originally planned card all because Vince McMahon wasn't happy with the lineup.

A potential face turn could also be on the cards as WWE planted the seeds for the same this week. Two popular names are currently in self-isolation and one of them may even miss out on a WrestleMania title match.

On a positive note, a former Divas Champion expressed her interest in returning to WWE for the first time since she left the company in 2013.

That was a gist of what to expect in today's edition, and on that note, here is the latest edition of Sportskeeda's WWE Rumor Roundup:

#5. Eve Torres would like to return for a match against Becky Lynch

During a recent appearance on Ring The Belle, Eve Torres opened up about the Women's division in the WWE and whether she would like to return to be a part of the current crop of talents.

The 3-time Divas Champion revealed that she is obsessed with women's wrestling and expressed her love for the 'great talents' and different characters that are currently active.

Torres then went on to reveal that she would consider wrestling again if the opportunity to face Becky Lynch comes her way.

“I am obsessed with the women’s roster right now. There are great talents, but there are so many different characters that I’m just loving. Obviously, I love Becky Lynch. She’s The Man, right? So I would love to face her if I came back. If I stopped having kids, then maybe that will happen.” H/t Credit: Danny Hart of Sportskeeda

Torres' last WWE appearance happened as part of the pre-show panel of the Evolution PPV in 2018. The Superstar wrestled her last match in 2013 after which she was released from the company.

The former WWE Superstar is still 35 years old and can still have a fairly decent run as a performer if she does commit to doing it again.

