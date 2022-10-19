WWE Rumor Roundup: Roman Reigns to face top star after 9 years? Controversial star set to finally return

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE Rumor Roundup, where we try and bring you the biggest rumors and updates from the world of sports entertainment. In today's edition, we will look at some interesting stories revolving around big names like Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, and Bray Wyatt.

Bray Wyatt finally returned to WWE after being released in 2021 at Extreme Rules. He delivered a passionate promo on SmackDown, revealing his 'true' self to the fans. There has been a lot of speculation about him leading a new faction called Wyatt 6. Let's take a look at what is in store for Wyatt:

3. Plans for Bray Wyatt following return

Bray Wyatt was interrupted by a masked man during his promo on SmackDown. This man could be a member of Wyatt's new faction. Dave Meltzer stated on the Saturday Night Main Event podcast that there is a chance that Wyatt could be getting a new faction on SmackDown, although it hasn't been confirmed.

“I’ve certainly heard names for a faction but then I heard other people say those aren’t the names. And someone even told me it’s not even all worked out exactly how it’s all gonna go down.”

He further stated that there is likely a faction involving Bray Wyatt in the works, but it is not known at this point who will play which character. He also said that WWE is trying to keep this faction and its members a secret.

2. Roman Reigns to face Cody Rhodes next year?

The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes returned to WWE this year at WrestleMania. Unfortunately, he has been out of action due to a torn pectoral muscle. As per Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, he is likely to return sooner than Royal Rumble, and could be considered a challenger for Roman Reigns.

The two men last faced each other on-screen when The Shield was feuding with the Rhodes Brothers. Reigns and Cody Rhodes last faced each other in tag team action in 2013. With Rhodes now being one of the company's biggest babyfaces, a match against The Tribal Chief will be something that fans will be able to dig deep into.

1. Naomi to be offered a new WWE contract

Sasha Banks and Naomi have still not returned to WWE after they walked out of RAW due to a disagreement over their creative plans. The incident took place when Vince McMahon was in-charge and it was believed that they would return after the new management took over.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer has reported that WWE is working on a new contract for Naomi. There are no updates on the future of The Boss Sasha Banks. The former RAW Women's Champion has become a mainstream star and it's possible that she isn't looking to return anytime soon.

