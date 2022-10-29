WWE Rumor Roundup - Roman Reigns to renew massive old rivalry with 5-time champion, 31-year-old star returning

The rumors have been coming in thick and fast since Triple H took charge of WWE's main roster. As always, the latest rumor roundup features all the speculation emanating from the dirt sheets, and unsurprisingly enough, today's top story revolves around Roman Reigns.

The Tribal Chief could be in line to face a former world champion in one of the biggest programs in recent memory. Triple H is also working towards getting back a highly-rated female superstar, who was released from WWE in 2021.

The latest rumor roundup ends with details of an interesting cash-in idea for Austin Theory's Money in the Bank contract.

#1. Roman Reigns could engage in a huge feud with Bray Wyatt

While Roman Reigns is the most prominent superstar in the business right now, Bray Wyatt has a lot of momentum following his return at Extreme Rules.

As we had reported earlier, Wyatt is now the top babyface internally on SmackDown, and the creative team apparently has massive plans for the superstar.

Dave Meltzer reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Bray Wyatt had displaced The Bloodline as WWE's top merchandise seller. The company is reaping the rewards from Wyatt's comeback story, and higher-ups are contemplating pitting him against the undisputed world champion.

Reigns last faced Wyatt's alter-ego, The Fiend, and Braun Strowman at Payback 2020 to begin his historic reign with the Universal Title. As noted in the newsletter, people backstage feel Wyatt vs. Reigns could be one of the hottest angles for the promotion.

"With the success of the Wyatt angle, expect there to be more of it. Wyatt has become the top merch seller over The Bloodline. While it would be best to keep them apart for a while, the idea is Reigns vs. Wyatt could be the biggest program in a long time since Wyatt is so hot right now."

Bray and Roman have had countless battles in the past, and going back to their rivalry could be a wise and timely decision from WWE.

#2. Chelsea Green is on her way back to WWE

PWInsider reports that Chelsea Green has finished up with IMPACT Wrestling and is expected to return to WWE soon.

The former Knockouts Champion spent three years in WWE until her release in April 2021. The talented star, unfortunately, experienced an injury-plagued run as she was initially set to get a solid push after being drafted to SmackDown.

The 31-year-old star competed at the IMPACT Zone following her WWE departure. She worked extensively alongside Deonna Purrazzo, and the duo were collectively known as "VXT." It was noted that IMPACT taped a singles match between Green and Mickie James, which will air next week and have a "Loser leaves IMPACT" stipulation.

While Chelsea is yet to re-sign with WWE officially, IMPACT Wrestling is doing its bit from a creative standpoint to write her off TV before she reportedly rejoins Triple H.

#3. WWE's unique idea for Austin Theory's cash-in

Austin Theory has seemingly been hurt the most by Vince McMahon's sudden retirement. The young superstar was in the middle of a massive push under McMahon's tutelage as he won the Money in the Bank briefcase and looked destined for a world title push.

Theory has suffered a series of losses since the change in management, but he is still considered a top prospect by Triple H and other high-ranking officials.

WrestleVotes recently revealed that WWE could have Austin Theory wait an entire year and build a storyline where he is in a race against time to cash in the lucrative contract.

While nothing's set in stone, the writers have pitched the exciting idea of stretching Theory's MITB storyline to the final day. Here's what was revealed during an exclusive GiveMeSport interview:

"There is an idea that he is the first guy to wait a full year, like the day of or, let's say, night of Money in the Bank next year," WrestleVotes said. "That's the storyline, like 'you have to cash this in in two and a half hours. You have to cash this in in 90 minutes.' That type of thing. I know that idea is on the table." [H/T: GiveMeSport]

How would you like to see Triple H book Theory's eventual cash-in? Let us know in the comments section below.to

