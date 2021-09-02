WWE Rumor Roundup: Roman Reigns' WM 38 opponent changed, Details on who might be released next, Big name set to return (2nd September 2021)

Welcome to another edition of the WWE Rumor Roundup where we try and bring the latest rumors from the world of WWE. There are some major changes expected to come to NXT and one of them would likely be Triple H's involvement in the brand going forward.

We will take a look at what the future may hold for The Game and NXT's future. Apart from that, this article will take a look at a big return that is expected backstage. The former champion has been missing for weeks and could be making a comeback soon.

With the return of Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam, WWE is also planning a major change in Roman Reigns' rumored match against The Rock at WrestleMania 38. So without further ado, let's dive in and check out the big stories:

#5 Roman Reigns might face former WWE Champion Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns was allegedly set to face The Rock at WrestleMania 38 next year. However, as per Dave Meltzer of The Observer, plans have changed now and he could be facing his arch-rival Brock Lesnar on the show instead.

Meltzer noted that Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock may not be free at the time of WrestleMania 38 and WWE may prolong the program between Reigns and Lesnar to culminate at the greatest show of them all.

“[Lesnar] being brought back was a reaction to Punk,” Meltzer said. “That’s what it was because it was a last minute call. I’m presuming today that [Lesnar vs. Reigns is for] next year’s WrestleMania. That’s what I’m presuming today because Dwayne Johnson is probably not – you know, that’s up to Dwayne Johnson, I mean next year’s WrestleMania. When he wants to wrestle and when his schedule is cleared, that’s when he’s gonna wrestle.” (h/t WrestlingNews.co)

Brock Lesnar returned to WWE at SummerSlam and confronted The Tribal Chief. While fans had hoped for him to be present at last week's SmackDown, The Beast Incarnate was not. It can be assumed that with just a few dates on his new contract, Lesnar will be saved for big appearances.



