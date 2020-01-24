WWE Rumor Roundup: 3 exciting returns at Royal Rumble, 6 RAW Superstars to get a massive push and more – 23 January 2019

Paul Heyman and CM Punk

In today's roundup, we take a look at the WWE Superstars John Cena never liked and a huge update on Lars Sullivan's WWE future. Adding to that, we also have some exclusive news on Bray Wyatt from Tom Colohue and the massive change that is set to happen to a feud on Monday Night RAW.

Before we get to all that, we need to get past the headline-makers of the day:

3 exciting returns at Royal Rumble

Nia Jax, Ruby Riott and Naomi are set to return for Royal Rumble as per PW Insider’s Mike Johnson. He reports that all three are expected to be in the Rumble this year and will be the surprise entrants in the Women's match. On Naomi he said:

"The word making the rounds is that she will be returning shortly and will be placed on the Smackdown brand. The Royal Rumble would be the most logical place for that return."

Only 5 Superstars have registered their name for the Royal Rumble so far – Charlotte, Nikki Cross, Alexa Bliss, Natalya, Sarah Logan – and there are still 25 spots left open! There might be some legends returning like they do in every Rumble, but still, a lot of current stars are yet to declare themselves for the match.

6 RAW Superstars to get a massive push

Dave Meltzer on the Wrestling Observer Radio has claimed that Paul Heyman is keen on pushing 6 Superstars on Monday Night RAW. He reports that Buddy Murphy, Aleister Black, Humberto Carrillo, Andrade, Ricochet and Drew McIntyre are the stars he has set his sights on. He said:

The idea is, you know, Paul Heyman is really high on Buddy Murphy and by having him as a tag team with Rollins, I mean, you can watch this thing evolve and it’s pretty clear

Ricochet, Drew McIntyre, Humberto Carrillo, Andrade, Aleister Black and Buddy Murphy are like his guys. His projects. I mean that’s been the whole theme of the television show, I mean it’s always to get people over, but those are guys who are really being marked to get over.

All the aforementioned stars have been stealing the show lately and are undoubtedly talented enough to be the face of the show soon.

