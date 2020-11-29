WWE Rumor Roundup - Sasha Banks changes name, Ban on mentioning Asuka's move on TV, Superstar's pitch for a character change rejected - 28th November 2020

We welcome you all to another edition of the daily WWE Rumor Roundup. While things may seem relatively quiet in the aftermath of Thanksgiving, there are still many stories to discuss from the WWE, and we focus on the most newsworthy ones of the lot in today's lineup.

Sasha Banks has drawn attention on social media after she changed her name on Twitter and Instagram. We may know the reason behind the move.

It has also been revealed that there is a ban on mentioning the popular name of one of Asuka's moves, and it is all because of Chris Jericho.

Details of a big Liv Morgan request being rejected have also come to light.

Elsewhere, we have several backstage notes on WWE's big plans for Jey Uso and Roman Reigns.

On another interesting note, WWE apparently referenced a controversial Goldberg incident on RAW's most recent episode.

Let's dive into the latest edition of the WWE Rumor Roundup:

#5. WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks changes name on social media

Sasha Banks is currently enjoying the most dominant phase of her WWE career as she is finally having a sustained run with a Women's Championship. The Boss is at the top of her game in the WWE, but she is also making waves outside the company.

It should be noted that Sasha Banks has changed her name on Twitter to 'Mercedes Varnado', which is her real name. While the @SashaBanksWWE is still being used, her main account name has been changed.

WrestlingNews.co highlighted that there have been talks in recent weeks about WWE planning on establishing its booking agency for the Superstars, which would enable the performers to use their WWE names for outside projects.

𝐼 𝒶𝓂 𝓌𝒽𝑜 𝓉𝒽𝑒𝓎 𝒸𝑜𝓊𝓁𝒹𝓃’𝓉 𝑒𝓋𝑒𝓃 𝒹𝒶𝓇𝑒 𝓉𝑜 𝒷𝑒. pic.twitter.com/rmnaq5M52j — Mercedes Varnado (@SashaBanksWWE) November 28, 2020

It was added that the wrestlers who don't get booked through WWE would have to use their real names for projects and media appearances outside WWE's realm.

Sasha Banks recently made her debut on Disney's Mandalorian series, and her real name mentioned was in the TV guide. It seems like a trend for WWE Superstars to use their real names, especially those attracting attention from other streams of entertainment.

Xavier Woods has gone with his Austin Creed name following his signing with G4. Charlotte Flair, who is currently on a hiatus, is also expected to use 'Ashley Flair' for work outside WWE. Flair signed with VanyerSports agency not too long ago, and there are plans for her to push for projects outside pro wrestling actively.

Sasha Banks' social media name change has come when she is the reigning SmackDown Women's Champion. Unless WWE sets up its booking agency, many other Superstars, who have intentions of branching out for more opportunities, could also follow suit.