WWE Rumor Roundup: WrestleMania 38 match could be scrapped following top star's injury, Big return, Vince McMahon's involvement in Seth Rollins' storyline

Welcome back to the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's daily rumor roundup, where we take a look at the top WWE rumors over the last 24 hours.

With WrestleMania 38 merely a week away, this edition of the roundup is filled with reports about The Show of Shows. A planned match for the event could be changed or even scrapped following a top star's injury. We also have an update on Bobby Lashley's return.

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon could have an interesting involvement in the storyline of Seth Rollins, where the latter is desperately trying to get himself a match at WrestleMania 38. Also, a major championship match could be added to the premium live event this coming weekend.

Without further ado, let's dive straight into the daily rumor roundup. Be sure to comment down and let us know your thoughts and reactions on the same.

#4 WWE Rumor Roundup: Planned WrestleMania 38 match could undergo changes or get scrapped

The New Day was originally planned to team up at WrestleMania 38

Fightful Select has reported that The New Day was scheduled to compete in a six-man tag team match at WrestleMania against the trio of Sheamus, Ridge Holland, and Butch. However, Big E suffered a major neck injury a few weeks ago on SmackDown.

The report states that as of last Friday, the match was changed to Kofi Kingston and King Woods teaming up to face Sheamus and Butch. However, Fightful was told that the bout could be changed up again to include Holland or might even be scrapped altogether.

#3 Rumor Roundup: Update on Bobby Lashley's WWE return

Former WWE Champion Bobby Lashley has been out of action due to an injury that he suffered during his match against Brock Lesnar at Royal Rumble 2022 earlier this year. Reports emerged last week that he's planned to return as the surprise opponent for RAW Superstar Omos at WrestleMania 38.

A report later emerged that The All Mighty would be returning on the upcoming WrestleMania go-home episode of Monday Night RAW.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful has now reported that even though Lashley will be in town for RAW, there is no confirmation that he'll appear on the show and WWE might just book his return for WrestleMania 38 itself.

#2 Rumor Roundup: Vince McMahon's involvement in Seth Rollins' storyline

One of the most interesting storylines heading into WrestleMania 38 is that of Seth Rollins, who is desperately trying to get himself a match at The Show of Shows. Recently, Rollins took to Twitter to reveal a text from Vince McMahon, who summoned him to his office on Monday morning.

On the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Live, Andrew Zarian reported that Mr. McMahon will be making the decision about who The Visionary's opponent will be.

"Sometime on Friday, I was shown a image of something. It wasn't Seth's opponent. It was, Vince McMahon will be making the decision, somethig along those lines. Vince is gonna decide who his opponent is. So whether that happens on RAW or that actually happens at the show (WrestleMania) itself, I don't know," said Andrew Zarian.

Last week on Monday Night RAW, Seth Rollins faced AJ Styles to try to replace him in his match against Edge at WrestleMania 38. However, Styles won the match via disqualification as The Rated-R Superstar attacked him with a steel chair, costing Rollins the opportunity.

Following his loss, Rollins took the microphone and boldly claimed that he'll be hijacking this week's episode of RAW and there won't be a show until he gets his WrestleMania match. For those unaware, Seth Rollins is rumored to face the returning Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 38.

#1 Rumor Roundup: Another championship match was scheduled for WrestleMania 38

ChanMan @ChandranTheMan Damn. So they really couldn't get Damian Priest vs Finn Balor at #WrestleMania for the US Title? Damn. So they really couldn't get Damian Priest vs Finn Balor at #WrestleMania for the US Title? https://t.co/tvoxsvnWqj

The match card for WrestleMania 38 features several top championship matches. However, one major champion who currently has no title defense scheduled at The Show of Shows is United States Champion Finn Balor.

According to Dave Meltzer on the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, a US title match between Balor and Damian Priest was scheduled for WrestleMania 38. However, nothing has been announced by WWE as of now.

Both superstars are scheduled to compete this coming Friday on SmackDown in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal. It would be a major disappointment for fans if a top star like Finn Balor does not get a match at WrestleMania 38, even after being the current United States Champion.

Edited by Kaushik Das

