WWE Rumor Roundup: SmackDown Superstar to become the next Brock Lesnar, 45-year-old icon to return for match at WrestleMania, What's next for Roman Reigns?

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE Rumor Roundup, where we aim to bring the biggest and most noteworthy rumors and updates from the world of sports entertainment. In today's edition, we will look at some interesting stories revolving around top names like Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, and John Cena.

Roman Reigns retained the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship by defeating Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle. For now, the program between the two men seems to be over. While there are seemingly no concrete plans for The Tribal Chief's next title defense, the date and time for his next big match may have been decided:

3) Roman Reigns to compete at Crown Jewel?

WWE's next major Saudi Arabia show, Crown Jewel, will take place in November 2022. Meanwhile, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer has reported that Roman Reigns next title defense is expected to take place at the show. However, his opponent hasn't been decided as of now.

It is also being reported that the undisputed champion will not be a part of WWE's next premium live event, Extreme Rules.

"He's not on the show [Extreme Rules]. His next championship match is Saudi Arabia. I don't know who against but I know it's Saudi Arabia. He's not on the Philly show," said Dave Meltzer.

Roman Reigns has already beaten several big names in the company in his two-year-long title run. It will be interesting to see if the company decides to have a rematch or bring in a new challenger for The Tribal Chief at Crown Jewel on November 5, 2022.

2) WWE seemingly wants to make Ronda Rousey a big star like Brock Lesnar

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer has reported that the plan for Ronda Rousey is not just to be a 'heel.' The alleged direction for The Rowdy One is to be elevated into being a star attraction. The company wants her to 'break out of the pack and become what she was before her sabbatical.

''The idea for Ronda Rousey actually is to get her to be what she was before which is to break out of the pack, mainline woman Superstar. Not just a woman on the roster who is below [Bianca] Belair and all that, which she kind of was becoming," noted Meltzer.

Meltzer also highlighted that they want her to become a major special attraction like Brock Lesnar. Rousey has recently been in a program with WWE official Adam Pearce and has grown popular with her rebellious antics on SmackDown.

1) John Cena reportedly set to return to WWE for WrestleMania, No plan for Drew McIntyre

Xero News @NewsXero



Theory vs Cena will hapoen however it seems @Whiteboardpoets Nothing for drew for mania atmTheory vs Cena will hapoen however it seems @Whiteboardpoets Nothing for drew for mania atm Theory vs Cena will hapoen however it seems

Despite many fans hoping for Drew McIntyre to become the WWE Universal Champion at Clash at the Castle, it seems as though the company does not have any big plans for The Scottish Warrior.

After losing the big match in his home country, there is a chance he will continue his feud with Karrion Kross on SmackDown.

''Nothing for drew for mania atm. Theory vs Cena will hapoen however it seems,'' via Xero News.

However, there are seemingly no plans for him for WrestleMania 39 as of now, per Xero News. The outlet has also stated that John Cena will likely return for a match against Austin Theory at The Show of Shows.

What is the future of Control Your Narrative after Braun Strowman's WWE return? Find out here

LIVE POLL Q. Should Drew McIntyre have won at Clash at the Castle? Yes No 0 votes so far

Edited by Pratik Singh