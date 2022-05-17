WWE Rumor Roundup: Superstar released despite Edge wanting him in his faction, Ric Flair to face old rival in in-ring return? Possible reason for Sasha Banks and Naomi's walkout

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE Rumor Roundup, where we try and bring the biggest rumors and updates from the world of sports entertainment. In today's edition, we will talk about rumors revolving around top names like Sasha Banks, Naomi, and Ric Flair.

There has been a lot of buzz generated ever since news of Sasha Banks and Naomi walking out of RAW came to the surface. The complete story is unknown, but WWE issued a statement saying that the Women's Tag Team Champions refused to show up for the main event on RAW and walked away after handing over their titles.

#3 Rumors on why Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out of WWE

WrestleVotes @WrestleVotes Source notes the WWE statement regarding the Sasha / Naomi walkout is just the baseline of the details. The tension leading up to the walkout was palpable all day, with both superstars upset at something that transpired. More details will come out in due time on this. Source notes the WWE statement regarding the Sasha / Naomi walkout is just the baseline of the details. The tension leading up to the walkout was palpable all day, with both superstars upset at something that transpired. More details will come out in due time on this.

As per PWInsider, the reason why Banks and Naomi left was due to creative differences with WWE. They reported that Banks and Vince McMahon had a meeting, but McMahon wasn't willing to make changes to the match. They were supposed to be part of a six-woman match to determine the number one contender for the RAW Women's Championship.

Later, the contest was changed to a one-on-one bout between Becky Lynch and Asuka. WrestleVotes stated that the Women's Tag Team Champions were frustrated with something that had transpired. It is also rumored that Naomi was set to win the match on RAW by pinning Sasha Banks.

#2 Ric Flair to face Ricky Steamboat in in-ring return?

The Nature Boy Ric Flair is ready to make another comeback to the squared circle. The 73-year-old has been training to get back in the ring and will officially be competing at Starrcast V over the SummerSlam weekend. His last match was in TNA when he faced Sting in 2011.

As per Fightful Select, Ricky Steamboat is expected to face Ric Flair. Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer also noted that the current plan is for Flair to team up with FTR and take on Rock ‘n’ Roll Express and Steamboat. WWE Hall of Famer Ricky 'The Dragon' Steamboat is one of Ric Flair's most iconic rivals and is considered one of the best babyfaces to Flair's heel.

#1 Harland released before potentially joining The Judgment Day

NXT Superstar Harland was released by WWE despite Edge allegedly pitching for him to become the fourth member of The Judgment Day. As per Ringside News, Edge wanted the young star in his newly-formed stable along with Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley.

''The report noted that Edge had pitched for Harland (Parker Boudreaux) to be in the group and this idea was being pushed until the decision was made to release him. It was added that it is still “a big mystery to everyone in WWE” why Harland was let go from his contract.''

They also said that Harland was thought to be the next Brock Lesnar, but things did not pan out for him in NXT. A source said that Vince McMahon and Bruce Prichard did not talk about Harland during plans for The Judgment Day.

