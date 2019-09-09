WWE Rumor Roundup: Superstar returning after recovering from neck injury, new faces to get a big push - 8th September 2019

It was a usually busy day at the rumor mills.

Welcome to our daily round-up of all the noteworthy rumors that are being talked about in the WWE. It's been a busy day as many good bits of speculation came to our notice.

There is a noticeable change in the way WWE is operating behind the scenes. We had reported earlier that the company was pushing towards a minimally scripted product going forward and now, in addition to the freedom, new faces could also be given a deserved push.

SmackDown's move to the Fox Network is expected to be a big deal and the company could be planning on extending the overall runtime of the show by merging it with another program.

Stephanie McMahon was also in the news as her name was brought up regarding a big match that could happen in the future. Talking about the McMahons, Vince McMahon recently sent a message to his writers during a meeting. Additionally, it was also reported that the WWE boss may have forgotten about a major SmackDown personality.

A former champion expressed their desire to come out of retirement while another injured star hyped up his highly anticipated comeback to the ring.

Let's get into the details then, shall we?

#1. Tommaso Ciampa is hyping up his return

Former NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa could return to the ring pretty soon and that's brilliant news for NXT, which will be moving to the USA Network on September 18th.

Ciampa took to Twitter to reveal that it has been six months since he underwent neck surgery with the hashtags #TheReturn, #TickTock and #2x!

“Today marks exactly 6 months since neck surgery. I’m no stranger to this game. We can rebuild him. We have the technology. We can make him better than he was. Better. Stronger. Faster. #TheReturn #TickTock #2X”c

Today marks exactly 6 months since neck surgery.



I’m no stranger to this game.



We can rebuild him. We have the technology. We can make him better than he was. Better. Stronger. Faster. #TheReturn #TickTock #2X 🖤 pic.twitter.com/IdsUKuyZeG — CIAMPA (@NXTCiampa) September 7, 2019

Ciampa hasn't competed since February and has been away all together since relinquishing the title in May earlier this year. A report in July stated he was expected to return in a month and we have already passed the stipulated timeframe.

A return at NXT's premiere on the USA Network seems ideal, doesn't it?

#2. WWE trying to push new faces

The hirings of Paul Heyman and Eric Bischoff as the new Executive Directors of Raw and SmackDown respectively have brought about a considerable change in the WWE product.

RAW has been a major beneficiary of Heyman's experience as the red brand has put out a few good shows of late. Backstage reports have stated that the product is not expected to be as scripted as before. The promos cut by Sasha Banks, Bayley and Rey Mysterio on the most recent episode of RAW were not handed out to them word-for-word and that seems to be the direction going forward, wherein Superstars are expected to be given the leeway to express themselves.

That's not the only change, though. WWE also wants to push new Superstars at the moment, as reported by Dave Meltzer on the Wrestling Observer Radio.

Cedric Alexander, Ricochet, Buddy Murphy and Chad Gable are some of the Superstars that come to mind when you think of fresh faces getting a push.

This new report is good news for the fans who have been clamouring for the company to prominently feature emerging and deserving talents.

