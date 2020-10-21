We're back with a new edition of the WWE Rumor Roundup.

#5. Dan Severn threatened WWE that he would go off-script at Royal Rumble

The legendary Dan Severn was a guest on the latest edition of Sportskeeda's UnSKripted with Dr. Chris Featherstone.

The UFC Hall of Famer spoke about his brief stint with WWE and the infamous 666 storyline that was pitched to him by the officials. The idea floated to Severn was for him to write '666' on his forehead and become one of The Undertaker's disciples. Severn turned down the offer as he didn't want him or his family to face any unwanted backslash.

Severn revealed that the WWE road agents threatened to book him to lose matches. The former NWA Champion responded with a threat of his own. He threatened to go off script at the Royal Rumble, which would have also been his way of securing a possible payday with WCW.

Here's what Severn revealed about the incident:

"WWE didn't know about any of this. But it crossed my mind. Because I had already met with Eric Bischoff and Ted Turner. What if I contact Eric Bischoff and Ted Turner and go, 'Hey fellas, what's it worth to you guys when it's time for me to exit the ring at The Royal Rumble, I go a little bit off-script. And I start turning fantasy into reality. They're gonna feed me a fresh guy every two minutes, and eventually, they'll get me out of that ring, but they haven't got me out of that arena. How much havoc could I have done to disrupt their storyline and stuff like that, I could have probably made a pretty cool payday that night."