WWE Rumor Roundup: Superstar to return and attack Brock Lesnar, 5-time tag team champion coming back after 8 years - September 26, 2019

Brock Lesnar and Vince McMahon.

When it comes to stacked news days, the one that went by certainly kept us on our toes.

The pro wrestling fraternity is gearing up for a very important week as both AEW and WWE will engage in the first round of Wednesday Night Wars. SmackDown Live will also be moving to Friday nights and major changes were expected to be announced.

Today's roundup has it all.

WWE has reportedly reached a deal to get back a very popular Superstar after 8 long years. The company also revealed big changes to the commentary team as well as a new show that they may have minimal control over.

There was also an update about a talented wrestler choosing his next destination, which could either be WWE or AEW.

An absent Superstar also teased his return and hinted at possibly interfering in the WWE Championship match between Brock Lesnar and Kofi Kingston.

We end the roundup with Stone Cold Steve Austin because well, everything about the legend ends up being the bottom line.

#1. Bobby Lashley likes the idea of returning and interfering in the WWE title match between Brock Lesnar and Kofi Kingston

Bobby Lashley has been out of action since July after he underwent elbow surgery but he has not kept a low profile on social media. The former 2-time Intercontinental Champion has been using his Twitter handle to hype his return of late.

The latest teaser is very interesting, to say the least.

A fan asked Lashley on Twitter whether he would interfere in next week's WWE title match between Brock Lesnar and Kofi Kingston. His response has everyone talking about a dream feud that has been in the works for a very long time.

While there are no updates regarding the exact date of his return, Lashley seems ready to get back to the ring and should be on your TV screens sooner rather than later. With the WWE Draft coming soon, the company would love to have someone with the star power of Lashley on regular programming.

Lesnar vs. Lashley is a feud that is guaranteed to get big numbers for SmackDown on Fox if WWE wishes to explore that option, which has reportedly already been discussed in recent past.

