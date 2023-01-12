WWE Rumor Roundup - Superstars will walk out if Saudi deal is confirmed, Triple H's close friend gets a new role, Major backstage news on Judgment Day

Welcome back to Sportskeeda's WWE Rumor Roundup. The company is visibly in a state of turmoil as reports of Saudi Arabia purchasing the promotion have emerged following Vince McMahon's return.

We have an update regarding the rumors and reactions from some talents who wouldn't hesitate to leave if the Saudi deal goes through. Amidst concerns over Triple H's status, a close friend of The Game also recently received a new role within the promotion. We wrapped up the latest rumor roundup with an interesting backstage note about Judgment Day.

#1. Backstage reaction to Saudi Arabia reportedly buying WWE

Vince McMahon re-electing himself to the Board of Directors was always expected to result in a few unexpected developments. Despite WWE's ties with Saudi Arabia, only a few imagined the Middle Eastern country making a move to buy the most valuable wrestling company in the world.

While nothing is confirmed as of this writing, Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund seems interested in acquiring WWE, and the reactions to the news haven't been too great.

Sean Ross Sapp revealed during a recent live stream that several wrestlers in WWE would "100%" walk out if the company gets bought by the Saudi government.

While the Fightful journalist didn't disclose any names, there are many locker room members who wouldn't stick around if the company got Saudi owners.

One positive thing to note is that multiple sources have since denied there being a deal in place between Saudi and WWE. The organization is still exploring all possibilities, and speculation regarding an agreement with Saudi Arabia has been labeled "untrue."

#2. William Regal's new job title

The former NXT General Manager was one of the many veteran personalities who lost their jobs back when Vince McMahon was still the creative head.

After a brief stint in AEW, William Regal re-signed with WWE earlier this month to reunite with his long-time friend, Triple H. The Game has been overseeing the booking on the main roster, and most pundits have always expected him to get Regal back on his side.

As reported by PWInsider, the 54-year-old former wrestler will be WWE's Vice President for Global Talent Development moving forward. It's pretty evident that Regal has already begun the next chapter in his career, as he was seen backstage at last week's SmackDown show.

Here's what was revealed regarding his job designation:

PWInsider.com has confirmed that William Regal's official title for his new role in WWE is Vice President, Global Talent Development.

With Vince McMahon retaining his position as the Executive Chairman, Triple H, William Regal, and many others will be hoping their duties don't change anytime soon.

#3. Backstage praise for Judgment Day

The Monday Night RAW faction has become one of the more entertaining acts in recent weeks. The Finn Balor-led collective is prominently featured on RAW, and officials backstage have also taken notice of their impressive performances.

As reported by Fightful, Judgment Day was lauded behind the scenes following the latest RAW episode. Dominik Mysterio was specifically given a lot of praise as he delivered one of his best promos as a "fake tough guy." Dominik hilariously spoke about his time in prison on Miz TV, and fans have grown to like the young star's newfound heel persona.

After a slow start on the main roster, the 25-year-old superstar is finally finding his feet on the big stage as he gets the necessary help from the more experienced Judgment Day members.

Putting Dominik in the stable might be one of the best creative decisions in recent times. Do you agree? Share your views in the comments section below.

