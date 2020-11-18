WWE Rumor Roundup: The Fiend and Alexa Bliss to face real-life husband and wife at WrestleMania 37? Roman Reigns' Championship reign in jeopardy, Becky Lynch pregnancy photos - 18th November 2020

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE Rumor Roundup where the article tries and brings to you the biggest stories and rumors from the day. In today's edition, this article will discuss what the future holds for Alexa Bliss and Bray Wyatt, the original plans for Roman Reigns, and much more.

The article will also take a look at why the Undertaker had to turn babyface and what WWE's next move will be in regards to The Miz. So without any further ado, let's dive in and take a look at the biggest rumors and stories from the world of WWE:

#5 Alexa Bliss and Bray Wyatt to face Edge and Beth Phoenix at WWE WrestleMania 37?

As reported previously, WrestleVotes had stated that WWE may be planning to have The Fiend face Edge at WrestleMania next year. In a new update, it has been reported that one of the plans being considered for the grandest stage of them all is to have Alexa Bliss and Bray Wyatt facing real-life couple Edge and Beth Phoenix.

However, it has also been stated that these plans are tentative and Randy Orton vs Edge still seems to be the most favoured plan of action for WrestleMania 37.

''Source states the initial idea came up as names were thrown around as possible opponents for a Wyatt & Bliss team at Mania. Edge & Beth Phoenix were mentioned. Source states both matches are "unlikely". Orton vs Edge remains the plan as of now.''

Beth Phoenix has made numerous appearances on WWE over the past few years but is not on the active roster. The Glamazon is currently part of the NXT announce team and having her step inside the ring with her husband would truly be a great moment.

Would you like to see this mixed tag team match at WrestleMania? Let us know below!