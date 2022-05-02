WWE Rumor Roundup: Top Champion to lose title to former Royal Rumble winner, Backstage reason behind recent releases, Released star declined to align with RAW Superstar

Welcome to the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's daily rumor roundup, where we look at the top WWE rumors over the last 24 hours.

A new wave of WWE releases shook the wrestling world once again. We have reports on the reason cited to the talents for their release. Additionally, a released star refused the offer to align with a top RAW Superstar.

#4. Released WWE star declined to be Omos' manager

Another wave of WWE releases recently shocked fans as several top NXT stars were let go by the company. One of the names released was Malcolm Bivens, best known as the manager of Diamond Mine.

According to a report by Fightful, Bivens was offered the role of manager for Monday Night RAW superstar Omos. However, he declined it. Eventually, MVP took up the role after betraying Bobby Lashley and aligning himself with the giant.

#3. Reason cited for recent NXT releases

Here is the list of NXT stars let go by the company in its most recent wave of releases:

Harland

Malcolm Bivens

Dakota Kai

Dexter Lumis

Raelyn Divine

Mila Malani

Draco Anthony

Sanjana George

Persia Pirotta

Paige Prinzivalli.

According to Fightful Select, the current head of talent relations John Laurinaitis was the person behind the cuts. The reason cited to the talent for their releases was "budget cuts". Additionally, the stars have a 30-day non-compete clause following which they can sign with and wrestle for other promotions.

#2. Betting Odds reveal major title change expected for WWE WrestleMania Backlash

WWE's next premium live event will be WrestleMania Backlash. Set to take place next Sunday, May 8, 2022, several major matches have been announced for the show.

Current betting odds have revealed that the SmackDown Women's Championship could change hands as Ronda Rousey is heavily favored to defeat Charlotte Flair in their "I Quit" match. Check out the current betting odds below:

Note: The odds show the favorite as either a (-) or the smallest number and the underdog as either a (+) or the biggest number.

SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair (+370) vs. Ronda Rousey (-635)

Cody Rhodes (-345) vs. Seth Rollins (+210)

Edge (-137) vs. AJ Styles (+110)

Bobby Lashley (+210) vs. Omos (-295)

#1. Vince McMahon possibly saving Roman Reigns' next title defense for stadium show

Speaking of WrestleMania Backlash, WWE initially announced a "championship unification" match between RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos. Additionally, it seemed Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns would defend his title against Drew McIntyre at the show.

However, this past week on SmackDown, the tag team match was changed to a major six-man tag team match at WrestleMania Backlash. Drew McIntyre will be teaming up with RK-Bro to take on Roman Reigns and The Usos.

Dave Meltzer discussed the alteration on Wrestling Observer Radio, suggesting that perhaps the company is saving its high-profile title matches for the upcoming stadium show in the UK:

“That’s really interesting. That really weakens the card, because I thought the unification was the strongest thing they had on the card. Really, now, that would put Charlotte and Ronda… Roman and Drew I guess would then be to set up for the stadium pay-per-views, then," said Meltzer.

Roman Reigns has faced Drew McIntyre on several recent WWE live events. With the two not squaring off in a singles bout at WrestleMania Backlash, the company could be setting them up for an extended feud.

